Weird roadside attractions to make when driving in the West

The Rocky Mountain region has so many iconic features that draw visitors every year like Zion National Park in Utah, the Grand Canyon in Arizona and obviously all the wonders of Yellowstone National Park.

But when you’re on your way to these iconic places, there are lots of random and quirky roadside attractions that are worth a stop.

Here are a few.

Arizona roadside attractions

1. Christmas ghost town | Santa Claus, Arizona

There’s a town in the middle of the Mojave Desert that is all about Christmas and Santa — it’s even named after the guy. According to Timeout.com, “Realtor Nina Talbot and her husband founded the town in 1937 in an attempt to attract buyers to the desert.” It looks a little rundown now, but you can still sense the Christmas spirit.



Cost: Free.

Address: Santa Claus, Arizona 846401

2. Flintstones Bedrock City | Coconino County, Arizona

This recreation of the Flintstones Bedrock City features sites like Fred’s Diner, Wilma’s Laundry, Barney’s Grocery and Bronto Burgers — where you can order a Gravelberry Pie.



Cost: $5 entrance fee.

Address: 332 AZ-64, Williams, Arizona 86046.

Related 12 hot springs in the West to visit

3. Four Corners Monument | Utah/Colorado/Arizona/New Mexico

This is the corner where all four of these Western states meet. There’s a perfect perpendicular cross you can stand on to be in all four states at once.



Cost: Free.

Address: 597 NM-597, Teec Nos Pos, Arizona 86514.

New Mexico roadside attractions

4. International UFO Museum | Roswell, New Mexico

Learn all about the research and stories behind the 1947 Roswell incident surrounding UFO sightings and research.



Cost: $7 for adults, $4 for children 4-15, $5 for seniors, military and first responders.

Address: 114 N. Main St., Roswell, New Mexico 88203.

5. Teako’s Giants of Hatch | Hatch, New Mexico

This roadside attraction is dedicated to the icons and nostalgia from the 1960s. “It’s sounds dorky, but ever since I’ve just loved bigger-than-life figures,” the artist Teako Nnn told Roadside America.



Cost: Free.

Address: 115 Franklin St., Hatch, New Mexico 87937.

Related 11 of the best national parks to visit during winter

Nevada roadside attractions

6. The Republic of Molossia micronation, near Dayton, Nevada

This one is wildly fascinating. According to its website, The Republic of Molossia “is a sovereign, independent nation.”



Cost: Free.

Address: 226 Mary Ln, Dayton, NV 89403.

7. Clown Motel | Tonopah, Nevada

If you’ve seen “It” or have any substantial fears of clowns, this is probably not your stop. Hertz made a list of stops in Nevada and California and writes, “The rooms are bedecked in all manner of candystripe decorations and bizarre knick-knacks — but none of this seems to keep the customers away.”



Cost: Free to stop at and take a look inside. Overnight rates vary.

Address: 521 Main St. Tonopah, Nevada 89049.

8. International Car Forest of the Last Church | Goldfield, Nevada

This open air art gallery features “one rusted out, perfectly teetering, partially buried junk car at a time,” per Travel Nevada. It was the vision of Goldfield, Nevada native Mark Rippie because he wanted to hold the “Guiness World Record for the world’s biggest car forest.”



Cost: Free.

Address: 1111 E. Crystal Ave., Goldfield, Nevada 89013.

9. Goldwell Open Air Museum | Beatty, Nevada

This open air museum is slightly spooky. It’s right on the eastern edge of Death Valley and hosts some ghost-y, shrouded sculptures created by Belgian artist Charles Albert Szzulaski, according to Thrillist.



Cost: Free.

Address: 1 Golden St., Beatty, Nevada 89003.

10. Fly Geyser | Reno, Nevada

This geyser is formed inside mounds that contain quartz and has three cones that spout water. You can’t get up close, but you can easily see it from the side of the road, according to Visit Reno-Tahoe.



Cost: Free.

Address: Gerlach, Nevada 89412.

Utah roadside attractions

11. Hole N’ The Rock | Moab, Utah

If you’re ever driving to see the iconic Arches National Park, make a quick stop at the strange and unusual Hole N’ the Rock House. It features Lyle Nichols metal and art sculptures, as well as a collection of locally made Native American art, a general store with ice cream and an exotic zoo, per The Hole N’ The Rock website.



Cost: Free to view outside.

Address: 11037 South Highway 191, Moab, Utah 84532.

Colorado roadside attractions

12. UFO Watchtower | Center, Colorado

This elevated observation deck provides perfectly clear views into the celestial sky to spot UFOs, stars and a peaceful night sky. The campground has “alien-themed objects around the site,” and is open year-round, according to Attractions of America.



Cost: $5 admission fee. $15 per night for camping.

Address: UFO Watchtower, 201-249 CO-17, Center, Colorado 81125.

13. Bishop Castle | Rye, Colorado

This castle is a treasure within the San Isabel National Forest was was “the life project of Jim Bishop, who built the castle by himself over more than 50 years,” Attractions of America writes. It hosts a dragon head on top of the roof and stands tall at 160 feet.



Cost: Free.

Address: 12705 CO-165, Rye, Colorado 81069.

14. Cano’s Castle | Antonito, Colorado

Another Colorado castle takes the turning trash into treasure to a whole new level because it is “comprised of four glittering towers made of smashed beer cans and hubcaps,” per Title Max’s roadside attractions list.



Cost: Free.

Address: State St. & E. 10th Ave., 285 E. 10th Ave, Antonito, Colorado 81120.

Idaho roadside attractions

15. Idaho Potato Museum | Blackfoot, Idaho

Idaho is obviously famous for its potatoes, so it makes sense there would be a museum dedicated to the spuds. Tours explain the history of the taters and where the future of potatoes is headed.



Cost: $6 for adults, $5.50 for seniors. $3 for children 5-12. Free for children 4 and under.

Address: 130 NW Main Street, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.

16. The World’s Only Humanmade Geyser | Soda Springs, Idaho

In 1937, Soda Springs residents hoped for a swimming pool for the town. However, when drilling started, Soda Springs’ town website says hot water shot out of the ground “to more than 45 feet in the air.” Now the town of less than 3,000 caps the geyser off and sets it to a timer for every hour during winter, every half hour during summer. The city claims it’s the only captive geyser in the world.



Cost: Free.

Address: 39 W. 1st S., Soda Springs, Idaho 83276.

17. Dog Bark Park Inn | Cottonwood, Idaho

This Idaho bed and breakfast has the world’s tallest beagle, which stands at 30 feet. The hotel features dog-themed decor and dog-themed puns, per Attractions of America.



Cost: Free to go into the visitor center. Overnight rates vary.

Address: 2421 Business Loop 95, Cottonwood, Idaho 83522.

Wyoming roadside attractions

18. The World’s Largest Elk Horn Arch | Afton, Wyoming

Afton is this little town has beautiful scenery and hosts the world’s largest elk horn arch made from 3,000 elk antlers and stretches across one of its main roads, per Thrillist.



Cost: Free.

Address: 458 Washington St., Afton, Wyoming 83110.

19. Mel Gould’s Buryville | Cheyenne, Wyoming

Mel Gould filled this spot with metal sculptures and his unique inventions. Buryville is his “underground workshop, made of a school bus, camper, grain silo, and 55,000-gallon gas tank that Mel buried on the property,” according to Roadside America.



Cost: Free.

Address: 3558 I-80 Service Rd., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.

Montana roadside attractions

20. Garden of One Thousand Buddhas | Arlee, Montana

This 750-foot circular monument was created as “an international center for peace in 2000,” according to Atlas Obscura. The western spot honors the eastern Buddhist faith and beliefs.

