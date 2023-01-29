The 10 best Disneyland restaurants — and 4 you should avoid

You’re planning a trip to Disneyland. You’ve studied the Disneyland map, maybe even downloaded Genie+, and have your trip planned with military-like precision. But there’s one, vital component of the trip that you forgot to account for — the food.

If your family is anything like mine, how much your family enjoys a trip is directly related to how full your stomachs are. Full children equals all smiles. Hungry children are a recipe for disaster.

Avoid catastrophe and plan out where to eat. To help you on your journey, here are the best (and worst!) Disneyland restaurants.

The 4 worst Disneyland restaurants

Before we get into the best Disneyland restaurants, let’s dive into the worst Disneyland restaurants. If you want a decent dining experience, you might want to steer clear of these food spots.



Galactic Grill : Unfortunately, Galactic Grill is not a favorite. Customers complained about the restaurant’s long waits and subpar food. One reviewer called the spicy chicken sandwich a “large chicken nugget drenched in bbq sauce.”

: Unfortunately, Galactic Grill is not a favorite. Customers complained about the restaurant’s long waits and subpar food. One reviewer called the spicy chicken sandwich a “large chicken nugget drenched in bbq sauce.” Pizza Port: Pizza Port has been criticized for its overly-pricy food and long wait times, with one reviewer calling the meal “extremely low-quality.”

Pizza Port has been criticized for its overly-pricy food and long wait times, with one reviewer calling the meal “extremely low-quality.” Turkey leg cart: While Disneyland’s turkey leg cart has a 4.6 rating on Google, it’s definitely not a favorite on Reddit. One Redditor said, “I despise the turkey leg. They smell awful. The meat is somehow both stringy and dry and still super greasy.”

While Disneyland’s turkey leg cart has a 4.6 rating on Google, it’s definitely not a favorite on Reddit. One Redditor said, “I despise the turkey leg. They smell awful. The meat is somehow both stringy and dry and still super greasy.” Lucky Fortune Cookery: Lucky Fortune Cookery only has a 3.4 rating on Google — one of the lowest Disneyland restaurant ratings. One reviewer gave the restaurant one star, saying, “Overpriced for mediocre food.”

The 10 best Disneyland restaurants

Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $15-$35.

Location: Frontierland at Disneyland Park.

Ready for some easy, “down-home cooking” that the whole family will enjoy? You’ll want to give River Belle Terrace a try. While it’s certainly not the best Disneyland restaurant on this list, it’ll get the job done when your starving kids need food ASAP. It has something that even the pickiest eaters will like, including grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and more.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $5-$15.

Location: New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

French Market Restaurant is one of the cheapest restaurant on this list. With that said, it has a pretty scarce menu in comparison to some of your other options. There’s only one soup on the menu, plus two po’ boys and three entrees. And there’s only one kids meal — so if your kids aren’t a fan of chicken and rice, you’ll be out of luck.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $5-$15.

Location: Fantasyland at Disney Park.

Another inexpensive option, Red Rose Tavern has a better selection than French Market Restaurant. This “Beauty and the Beast” themed restaurant has a great selection of entrees, a few kids’ meals and even a plant-based option. You can even try the grey stuff (it’s delicious!) for $5.99.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $35-$60.

Location: New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

If you’re craving finer cuisine, you might want to try Blue Bayou Restaurant. It’s one of the pricier options on the list (but definitely not the most expensive!), but it might be great for a night when you want to ditch the kids. It’s worth noting that Blue Bayou Restaurant has limited options — only four entrees — so take a look at the menu ahead of time to see if you like its offerings.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $5-$15.

Location: Adventureland at Disneyland Park.

The meat-lovers in your family will be a huge fan of Bengal Barbecue. This “quick-service stand” has a variety of jungle skewers, including beef, shrimp, pork belly and more. Perfect for when you’re on the go, Bengal Barbecue has reasonable prices and a good amount of choices.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $15-$35.

Location: New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

Come to Cafe Orleans for “casual fare with a French Quarter flair” with a bit of history thrown in. If you’re craving New Orleans-esque food, Cafe Orleans has a few decent options for you to choose from. It even has three plant-based dishes, ideal if your teen has decided to go vegan.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $15-$35.

Location: Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park.

Perhaps one of Disneyland’s best-known spots, Plaza Inn is the place to grab breakfast with your child’s favorite Disney characters. Your kids can grab a plate of Mickey waffles while interacting with the famous mouse himself, or give Pluto a hug on their way out. Plaza Inn also provides reasonably-priced lunch and dinner if you need a quick bite.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $15-$35.

Location: Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

Perfect for any Pixar fans, Lamplight Lounge is a great spot to sit back and enjoy great food. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner — with seasonal menu items — that goes beyond the typical Disneyland fare. Lamplight Lounge serves up “gastropub cuisine” with “panoramic waterfront views.”

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Price range: Over $60 per adult.

Location: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

This is by far the priciest option on this list, but it might be worth trying if you’d like to treat yourself. Napa Rose provides a slightly more elevated dining experience than your typical Disney restaurant — no hats or distressed jeans allowed — and has the menu to go with it. Enjoy dishes like beef filet mignon, thyme roasted chicken and more.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Price range: $35-$60

Location: Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure Park

If you’re on the hunt for the best restaurant at Disneyland, look no further than Carthay Circle Restaurant. Located in Disney California Adventure Park, this restaurant has a “modern, seasonal menu in nostalgic Art Deco surroundings.” The sophisticated menu includes dishes like Mediterranean spiced lamb kofta, tender braised beef with cavatelli pasta and more.

