Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 
Culture Family

Stanley cup dupes you can buy on Amazon

These dupes will keep your water cold as long as a Stanley does

By Margaret Darby
Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Getting your hands on a Stanley “Quencher” is difficult, and even if you have the chance to buy one, it comes at a steep price.

Right now on Amazon, Stanley cups are getting sold for anywhere between $70 to over $100. Personally, thats out of my price range for a water bottle. If you don’t want to spend that much on a tumbler or you don’t have the patience to wait on a Stanley cup waitlist, here are five dupes that can do everything a Stanley can.

1. Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle and Straw

No one will know the difference. Minus the Stanley logo, this stainless steel tumbler is identical to the real thing — and you can get it right now at a fraction of the cost.

Price: $36.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5 stars.

2. Simple Modern Tumbler

Simple Modern’s stainless steel tumbler comes in a wide selection of colors and has a similar look to the Stanley cup. And this tumbler comes with a leak-proof straw to prevent spills, something the Stanley cup is missing.

Price: $29.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5 stars.

3. Hydrapeak Roadster 40oz Tumbler

The Hydrapeak tumbler will keep your drinks cold for up to 36 hours, which is right on par with the Stanley cup. It’s designed with a built-in leak-proof straw, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $24.95.

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 stars.

4. Maars Charger Insulated Travel Mug Tumbler

The Maars Charger tumbler has a nearly identical design to the Stanley, and it comes in unique colors. One Amazon shopper said, “Literally a Stanley without having the brand name. It holds ice forever and keeps my water super cold!!!”

Price: $25.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 stars.

5. Rainier Goods Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler

This sturdy tumbler comes with four silicone tips to attach to the metal straw as well as a cleaning brush to make washing the straw easier. It is made with double wall vacuum technology so it will keep your drink cold and your cup sweat-free.

Price: $28.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 stars.

