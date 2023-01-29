Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 
Utah football gets commitment from Indiana wide receiver transfer Emery Simmons

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons, left, is tackled by Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. Simmons is transferring to Utah for the 2023 season.

Aaron Doster, Associated Press

Utah football’s wide receiver room is adding a player from the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Indiana and North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday via social media.

Simmons will have one year of eligibility remaining — the former four-star prospect transferred to Indiana last year, and played three seasons at North Carolina prior to that.

Simmons had 30 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns during his time in the Tar Heels program, with 14 starts.

Last year, he made 37 catches for 408 yards (both second-best on the team) with one touchdown for the Hoosiers. Simmons also had two carries for 54 yards.

