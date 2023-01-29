Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Romney, Trump and other politicians react to police beating of Tyre Nichols

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Romney, former President Donald Trump and other politicians spoke about brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Following the release of the footage of the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, many politicians, including former President Donald Trump, spoke out against the beating that led to Nichols’ death.

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

Body cam footage was released Friday, showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by five police officers, who were also Black, on Jan. 7, the Deseret News reported. Nichols died three days later.

The five officers have since been fired from the Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.

Politicians’ reactions to the body cam footage

Former President Donald Trump called the footage “horrific,” telling The Associated Press that the attack “never should have happened.”

“I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened,” Trump said.

Related

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden released a statement, calling for “peaceful protest,” calling the beating “yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that he was “heartsick” for Nichols’ family and loved ones.

“I have read descriptions of the brutal beating. Ann and I cannot yet bring ourselves to watch the video. We are heartsick and we ache with sorrow for Tyre’s family and loved ones,” Romney wrote.

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens tweeted, “My family and I are praying for Tyre Nichols’ family and loved ones.”

