Romney, Trump and other politicians react to police beating of Tyre Nichols

Following the release of the footage of the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, many politicians, including former President Donald Trump, spoke out against the beating that led to Nichols’ death.

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

Body cam footage was released Friday, showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by five police officers, who were also Black, on Jan. 7, the Deseret News reported. Nichols died three days later.

The five officers have since been fired from the Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.

Politicians’ reactions to the body cam footage

Former President Donald Trump called the footage “horrific,” telling The Associated Press that the attack “never should have happened.”

“I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden released a statement, calling for “peaceful protest,” calling the beating “yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that he was “heartsick” for Nichols’ family and loved ones.

“I have read descriptions of the brutal beating. Ann and I cannot yet bring ourselves to watch the video. We are heartsick and we ache with sorrow for Tyre’s family and loved ones,” Romney wrote.

I have read descriptions of the brutal beating. Ann and I cannot yet bring ourselves to watch the video. We are heartsick and we ache with sorrow for Tyre’s family and loved ones. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 28, 2023

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens tweeted, “My family and I are praying for Tyre Nichols’ family and loved ones.”