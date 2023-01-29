Britain Covey is headed to the Super Bowl as an undrafted rookie

Britain Covey will get a taste of the Super Bowl in his first NFL season.

The former Utah and Timpview High standout is headed to Super Bowl LVII with Philadelphia after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship on Sunday.

There will be several Utah ties joining him in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Who the Eagles will be playing will be determined by the AFC championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals being played later Sunday.

Eagles Utah ties headed to Super Bowl LVII