Britain Covey is headed to the Super Bowl as an undrafted rookie
There are four Utah ties with the Philadelphia Eagles going to Super Bowl LVII. Their opponent will be determined in the AFC championship
Britain Covey will get a taste of the Super Bowl in his first NFL season.
The former Utah and Timpview High standout is headed to Super Bowl LVII with Philadelphia after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship on Sunday.
There will be several Utah ties joining him in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Who the Eagles will be playing will be determined by the AFC championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals being played later Sunday.
Eagles Utah ties headed to Super Bowl LVII
- Former Utah and Timpview High wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey, who went undrafted last April, has been Philadelphia’s punt returner this season after starting the year on the practice squad.
- Former Weber State and Stansbury High offensive guard Sua Opeta has been with the Eagles’ organization since 2019 and is currently on the team’s practice squad.
- Former Hunter High tight end Noah Togiai has been with the Eagles since the middle of the 2021 season and is currently on the team’s practice squad.
- Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who played quarterback at Utah, has been with Philadelphia the past two seasons.