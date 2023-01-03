The best rom-coms of 2022, in case you missed them

They don’t make rom-coms like they used to. “You’ve Got Mail” hasn’t been knocked from its pedestal in decades and most new rom-coms don’t make me laugh like “She’s The Man” does. But, it’s 2022, and Hollywood still makes valiant attempts to live up to the standards Meg Ryan set for us.

So, a disclaimer — these movies aren’t necessarily on par with the all-time favorites, but they are definitely worth a watch. If you didn’t make time to see these rom-coms during 2022, this is your reminder to see them.

Here are five of the best rom-coms released in 2022.

1. ‘The Lost City’

It’s hard to go wrong with a movie starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a widowed, reclusive adventure writer about to go on tour for her latest book release. Her books all feature Alan (Channing Tatum) on the cover. While on tour, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who claims Loretta can guide him to the Lost City’s treasure trove. With the belief that he can be a real-life hero, Alan sets off to save Loretta.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rated: PG-13 for language and violence.

2. ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Can a Christian Dior dress make all your dreams come true? It’s the 1950s, and Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville), a widowed cleaning lady, is determined to have a Dior dress of her own. She sets off on a trip to Paris that might just change her life — and the fate of Dior.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rated: PG for suggestive material, language and smoking.

3. ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Georgia (Julia Roberts) and her ex-husband David (George Clooney) team up to prevent their young daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer in Indonesia. As they make attempts to sabotage their daughter’s wedding, old feelings are rekindled. And the guy their daughter has fallen for might not be as bad as they thought.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rated: PG-13 for language and brief suggestive material.

4. ‘Marry Me’

Popstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is about to marry her fiance on stage before a crowd of fans. Right before she takes the stage, Kat learns that her fiance has been cheating with her assistant. From the stage, Kat asks a math teacher, Charlie (Owen Wilson), to marry her. He agrees. In an attempt to hold off cruel paparazzi, Kat vows to stay married to Charlie for a few months.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

Rated: PG-13 for language and suggestive material.

5. ‘Persuasion’

It’s another film based on the Jane Austen novel, “Persuasion,” this time starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding. Anne Elliot (Johnson) has loved Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) for almost a decade: he’s the one that got away, and now he’s making his way back into her life — as a friend. Now she must choose between a new opportunity at love or giving Frederick a second chance.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rated: PG for suggestive references.