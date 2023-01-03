What’s next for Utah football? Big decisions are looming

PASADENA, Calif. — Now that No. 8 Utah has completed its 2022 season after a 35-21 loss to No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl, there are plenty of questions to be answered.

Who’s coming back for the Utes? Who’s leaving? What is the extent of quarterback Cam Rising’s injury, which he suffered in the third quarter against the Nittany Lions?

“It doesn’t look good; I can tell you that,” coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game about Rising’s injury. “Looks like it could be something that takes a while to recover from.”

And can Utah compete for a third consecutive Pac-12 title next season?

While there are questions, and some uncertainty, surrounding the program, there’s a lot of disappointment about the outcome of Monday’s game.

“Our guys played hard, though. Proud of them. We just have to keep coming back to this game until we get it right,” Whittingham said. “It took us three times in the Pac-12 championship before we got the win, so we’ve got to make sure that we try to continue to get better.

“I know the landscape is changing,” he added. “The Rose Bowl is not going to be in the traditional spot, but whatever New Year’s Six bowl we can get back to, we’ve got to figure that out, or the CFP, one of the two. Love the team that we’ve got coming back next year. Got a lot of talented players, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

But who, exactly, will he be working with?

At the top of the list is Rising. His injury, which Whittingham said after the game seemed serious, indicates that he may return to the Utes in 2023.

Asked during the week if the Rose Bowl would be his final college game, Rising responded, “You’ll find out soon.”

Could the result of the game have a bearing on his decision?

“It could. It could,” Rising said. “Yep.”

The deadline for declaring for the NFL draft is Jan. 16.

Others have decisions to make about the future, including tight end Brant Kuithe, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and running back Micah Bernard.

“We only have seven seniors, so what you see with us is going to be very similar next year. We will have some guys that move on to the next level, underclassmen, but we also have those conversations and give our guys advice when they seek it,” Whittingham said Sunday.

“You’ve got to be careful when you have those conversations because it’s got to be their decision. You can’t be too forceful one way or the other because ultimately it’s their careers, their lives. Our stance has always been during the season, it’s all about the team. After the season, it’s always about what’s best for the individual. That’s our approach. We’ll see what happens here with some of our underclassmen, but I think we’re going to get the vast majority of them returning, and that would be a good thing for us.”