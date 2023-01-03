3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s dramatic 2-point loss to the Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz dropped to 19-21 and have lost five straight after losing 117-115 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.
In a game that came down to the very last shot — a shot from Lauri Markkanen that came out of his hand just after the final buzzer sounded and was called off after review — the Kings held on to beat the Jazz.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
1 of 30
2 of 30
3 of 30
4 of 30
5 of 30
6 of 30
7 of 30
8 of 30
9 of 30
10 of 30
11 of 30
12 of 30
13 of 30
14 of 30
15 of 30
16 of 30
17 of 30
18 of 30
19 of 30
20 of 30
21 of 30
22 of 30
23 of 30
24 of 30
25 of 30
26 of 30
27 of 30
28 of 30
29 of 30
30 of 30
- De’Aaron Fox scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter alone, including a layup with 0.4 seconds left to play that ended up being the game-winning bucket.
- The Jazz didn’t have their best shooting night, but they played through physicality and turned 26 Sacramento fouls into 29 free throw attempts, of which they made 26. But some missed shots in key moments were eventually too much for the Jazz to overcome.
- The Jazz were digging their way out of a hole all night long. They went down 31-17 in the first quarter and had to fight their way back. It was the Jazz’s defense that was most questionable early on, and had it been more alert and more engaged, the Jazz might not have had to crawl back into the game.
Analysis: Jazz disappointed in not being able to win for Lauri Markkanen, plus a deeper look at Mike Conley’s foul trouble