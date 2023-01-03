3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s dramatic 2-point loss to the Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz dropped to 19-21 and have lost five straight after losing 117-115 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

In a game that came down to the very last shot — a shot from Lauri Markkanen that came out of his hand just after the final buzzer sounded and was called off after review — the Kings held on to beat the Jazz.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

1 of 30 2 of 30 3 of 30 4 of 30 5 of 30 6 of 30 7 of 30 8 of 30 9 of 30 10 of 30 11 of 30 12 of 30 13 of 30 14 of 30 15 of 30 16 of 30 17 of 30 18 of 30 19 of 30 20 of 30 21 of 30 22 of 30 23 of 30 24 of 30 25 of 30 26 of 30 27 of 30 28 of 30 29 of 30 30 of 30