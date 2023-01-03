Rolling Stone releases list of 200 greatest singers of all time. Who got left out?

Rolling Stone released its list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Music fans seemed to be upset about many of Rolling Stone’s decisions, including who didn’t make the cut.

Who was left out of Rolling Stone’s list?

Some big names were snubbed from Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time –– most notably Celine Dion.

Many fans were angry about Celine Dion not making the list, with one fan saying Rolling Stone had lost its “musical mind.”

Um, @RollingStone, you done lost your musical mind. Make haste with a correction--adding Celine to this list--if you want to retain any semblance of legitimacy. — Shalin Gala (@ShalinGala) January 2, 2023

Other notable artists who didn’t make the list include Pink, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett, Madonna, Nat King Cole, and Dionne Warwick, according to USA Today.

How is the Rolling Stone Greatest Singers list created?

According to Rolling Stone, their list of the greatest singers of all time was compiled by their staff and key contributors.

“Keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent,” Rolling Stone noted. “What mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Top 10 greatest singers

Here are the top ten greatest singers of all time, according to Rolling Stone:

10. Al Green

9. Otis Redding

8. Beyoncé

7. Stevie Wonder

6. Ray Charles

5. Mariah Carey

4. Billie Holiday

3. Sam Cooke

2. Whitney Houston

1. Aretha Franklin