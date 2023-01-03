Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 
‘Andor’ Season 2: Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Andor’? Everything we know

‘Andor’ Season 2 will be the show’s final season. When will it premiere?

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Lucasfilm Ltd

The first season of “Andor” ended in late 2022. While a release date hasn’t been announced for “Andor” Season 2, fans can expect to see the second season in the future. Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: According to “Andor” show runner Tony Gilroy, fans can expect “Andor” Season 2 sometime in 2024. It will be the show’s final season.

  • “I have two more years to go,” Gilroy told The Wrap. “... We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post(-production) last time was about a year.”

What they’re saying: Kyle Soller, who plays Deputy Inspector Syril Karn, told Esquire that “Andor” Season 2 will be “turning it up to 11.”

  • “There’s just more people, more planets, more worlds,” Soller elaborated. ”There’s an amazing storyline about this new group of people.”

Details: Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, chatted with Collider about the development Cassian must undergo in “Andor” Season 2 to be the character we see in “Rogue One.”

  • “The responsibility he takes on at the beginning of Rogue One is huge,” Luna explained. “Imagine what has to happen for someone to say he’s the right person to do it.”
  • “Cassian Andor is going to be the person we’re going to trust with this. There’s a lot for him to discover and a big transformation to come. He’s really far from that,” Luna continued.

What it’s rated and why: “Andor” is rated TV-14. According to Common Sense Media, it is appropriate for kids aged 13 and up. The show contains the following:

  • Sexual themes.
  • Violence.
  • Alcohol.
