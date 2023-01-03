Facebook Twitter
Taylor Funk scores 16, Utah State downs Air Force 77-65

By Associated Press
Utah State coach Ryan Odom talks to players during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Taylor Funk scored 16 points as Utah State beat Air Force 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Funk was 6-of-11 shooting for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0 Mountain West). Steven Ashworth added 15 points, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow had 11 points.

The Falcons (9-7, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jake Heidbreder, who finished with 19 points. Ethan Taylor added 14 points and five assists for Air Force. Rytis Petraitis also had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

