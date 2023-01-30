Feel the love this Valentine’s Day with these 5 new Hallmark movies

The Hallmark channel has a list of all-new movies to watch in celebration of Valentine’s Day this month, or as the network calls it, “loveuary.”

Here are five new movies slated to premiere in February for “loveuary”

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’

A TV reporter investigates a local bakery that is rumored to have the secret recipe for finding true love on Valentine’s Day.

Stars: Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Paris Proposal’

Anna (Alexa PenaVega) is an account manager at a New York City advertising agency. Her boss sends her and her colleague, Sebastian (Nicholas Bishop), to Paris to finalize a deal with a client, Durand Diamonds. When they get to Paris, the client mistakes Anna and Sebastian for a real couple, and loves it — so they must keep up appearances to please their client.

Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Welcome to Valentine’

The week before Valentine’s Day, Olivia (Kathryn Davis) loses her job and her boyfriend. Olivia’s sister convinces her to head home to Nebraska to regroup. Olivia’s New York roommate has a friend, George (Markian Tarasiuk), who is driving to California and offers to take her along for a free night’s stay at her home in Nebraska. But George’s car breaks down and the pair end up in the town of Valentine.

Stars: Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Made For Each Other’

A sculpter (Alexandra Turshen) molds what she believes to be the perfect man, and by some magic he becomes a reality. But she begins to fall for her best friend instead, and learns that true love is flawed.

Stars: Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O’Connell and Illeana Douglas.

Premieres: Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Nashville Legacy’

Naima (Andrea Lewis) moves to Nashville for an internship at a museum, where she meets a volunteer named Damian (Pooch Hall). Damian is the heir to the Berryhall Records empire, but he feels like he lives in his father’s shadow. Naima and Damian begin to bond over their shared love of music.

Stars: Andrea Lewis, Pooch Hall, Stan Shaw, and Roz Ryan

Premieres: Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. MST.