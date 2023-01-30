‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘24’ actress Annie Wersching dies at 45

Actress Annie Wersching, known for her work in “24” and “The Vampire Diaries,” died at age 45 on Sunday.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: The Guardian reported that the actress died after her battle with cancer. The type of cancer Wersching had remains unknown.

Though she was diagnosed in 2020, Wersching continued in her line of work, according to Deadline.

What has been said: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, told CNN in a statement.

Wersching’s projects: The BBC reported that the actress from Missouri kicked off her career on the screen when she made an appearance as the character Liana in “Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2002.

Since her start, she has starred in television shows like“24”, “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Rookie,” “Bosch,” “Timeless” and more.

Reactions: Wersching’s co-star in “24,” Kiefer Sutherland, tweeted that she was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.”

The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 30, 2023

Creative director of “The Last of Us” HBO Max series, Neil Druckmann, also tweeted about the loss of Wersching, as she “provided the voice for Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ video game,” according to CNN.

“Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away,” Druckmann wrote in the tweet. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”