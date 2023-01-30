Trump tells campaign rally crowd he has “unfinished business”

Former President Donald Trump held his first campaign events of the year Saturday in two early primary states and promised, “complete the unfinished business of making America great again.”

Speaking at the South Carolina statehouse where he announced his campaign leadership team in the state, Trump touched on issues including men in women’s sports, gas stoves and the U.S. military and he criticized President Joe Biden’s job in office.

“Joe Biden has put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction and we will ensure that he does not receive four more years,” Trump said.

Compared to his two previous campaigns, Trump’s 2024 run has so far been more low key, without the major rallies that defined his 2016 and 2020 runs. His remarks in New Hampshire were given in a high school performing arts center for the state party’s annual meeting.

“They said he’s not doing rallies, he’s not campaigning, maybe he’s lost that step,” Trump said during his keynote address. “I’m more angry now and more committed now than I ever was.”

Trump leads early national and statewide polling in early primary states ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his nearest competitor and a potential 2024 candidate. Trump told the Associated Press after his South Carolina speech that should DeSantis run for president, it would be “a great act of disloyalty.”

Other potential 2024 candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have both recently released books. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN Sunday he’s considering a bid, while former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke to Fox News earlier this month about her potential run.

“When you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change” Haley said. “I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.”

Debate could begin as soon as this summer if past campaigns are any indication. Republicans held their first primary debate in August during the 2016 cycle and Democrats held their first 2020 debate in June.

While Trump leads early polling, poor performances from his endorsed candidates in last year’s midterms has given fresh ammunition to his critics about electability. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan called Trump a “proven loser” who’s “fading fast” earlier this month.

Trump faces continuing legal threats. Last week, a federal judge denied a request to toss out a suit from U.S. Capitol Police related his actions connected to the Jan. 6 attack, while a Georgia prosecutor could seek criminal charges as part of an investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn election results in the state.

