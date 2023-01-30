Facebook Twitter
Here’s when BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule will be released

SHARE Here’s when BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule will be released
The Big 12 Conference logo is seen on the field at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas and Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. The Big 12 will release its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday at 12 p.m. MST.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule is almost here.

The Big 12 will release its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday at 12 p.m. MST and the BYU Cougars will find out who they will be playing in their inaugural season in the conference.

BYU’s nonconference schedule for the upcoming season has already been unveiled. The Cougars will play Sam Houston State to open the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 2. BYU follows that with a home game against Southern Utah on Sept. 9 and will hit the road against SEC opponent Arkansas on Sept. 16 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

One possible date and opponent on the Cougars’ 2023 Big 12 slate was leaked on Monday on TCU’s website, according to a tweet from FBSchedules.com. The Cougars would travel to play the 2022 College Football Playoff runner-up in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 14, according to the leaked schedule.

