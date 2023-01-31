A look at NBA events happening during All-Star Weekend in Utah

The basketball world will descend on Utah as the Beehive State hosts NBA All-Star Weekend for the first time since 1993.

There will be nine NBA events happening over the three-day basketball extravaganza, which runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the NBA events going on in Salt Lake City over All-Star Weekend.

Friday, Feb. 17

NBA Ice Buckets, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. MST, Trolley Square, free.

Fans can shoot on an ice-themed basketball court, featuring five different-sized baskets, for a chance to win NBA prizes, including All-Star tickets. Fans have to register on the NBA Events app to participate.

NBA Crossover, noon-8 p.m. MST, Salt Palace Convention Center, $20 for kids 12 and under, $40 for adults.

NBA Crossover is a “multiday interactive fan event that brings basketball culture to the forefront, featuring player appearances, live performances and unique activities focused on art, music, fashion, technology and entertainment,” according to the league.

All-Star Celebrity Game, 4:30 p.m. MST, Huntsman Center, $45 upper bowl tickets remain.

The All-Star Celebrity Game pits celebrities against each other in a five-on-five basketball game. Last year’s edition featured celebrities like musicians Jack Harlow, Quavo and Kane Brown and NFL players Kareem Hunt and Myles Garrett.

Rosters for the 2023 game have not been announced. Jazz owners Ryan Smith and Dwayne Wade will captain the teams.

Rising Stars, 7 p.m. MST, Vivint Arena, from $60.

Formerly the Rookie-Sophomore game, Rising Stars will feature the best rookie and second-year players in the league. Jazz rookie Walker Kessler, who has been among the league’s best first-year players, could be in the event, but the roster has not been announced yet.

The format for the game has not been officially revealed either. Last year in Cleveland, Rising Stars featured a tournament featuring “three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores and players from NBA G League Ignite,” per the NBA.

Last year’s Rising Stars event also featured a shooting challenge between games.

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA Ice Buckets, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. MST, Trolley Square, free.

NBA Crossover, noon-8 p.m. MST, Salt Palace Convention Center, $20 for kids 12 and under, $40 for adults.

All-Star Practice, 11 a.m. MST, Huntsman Center, from $50.

The NBA’s All-Stars will practice the day before the All-Star Game at the Huntsman Center. This is a more affordable option to see the league’s stars in person than buying tickets to the All-Star Game or All-Star Saturday Night.

Here’s a video from the 2020 All-Star Game practice to give you an idea of what to expect — half-court shots, running plays and practicing shots, while also goofing around.

Tickets are general admission in one of three areas — upper bowl, lower bowl end and lower bowl sideline.

NBA HBCU Classic, 2 p.m. MST, Huntsman Center, from $10

The most competitive game of the weekend will take place between Grambling State University and Southern University. The two historically Black universities will play a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest at the Huntsman Center.

It’s the only game of All-Star weekend where the result truly matters. Southern sits atop the SWAC standings with an 8-1 conference record as of Jan. 31 (12-10 overall), while Grambling is in third place with a 6-3 conference mark (13-8 overall).

Tickets are general admission in one of two areas — lower bowl end and lower bowl sideline.

All-Star Saturday Night, 6 p.m. MST, Vivint Arena, from $999.

One of the premier events of All-Star Weekend, All-Star Saturday Night features the skills challenge, 3-point contest and dunk contest.

The full roster of participants for each event have not been revealed yet, but Jazz guard Mike Conley has been invited to participate in the skills challenge and don’t rule out Jazzman Malik Beasley for the 3-point contest. The Jazz posted a video that ended with “Malik Beasley for NBA All-Star 3-point contest.”

The slam dunk contest, usually the most-hyped event of Saturday night, doesn’t have the star power of years past.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Andrew Lopez have reported that Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers), Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans) and Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League) will be the participants.

Fans looking to buy tickets can buy them on the NBA Experiences website, where the tickets are bundled in packages. Those packages are the only official tickets sold by the NBA for All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game. The cheapest package, the playmaker package, is $999 and includes an upper-bowl ticket to All-Star Saturday Night and lunch with an “NBA legend.”

Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA Ice Buckets, noon-5 p.m. MST, Trolley Square, free.

NBA Crossover, noon-8 p.m. MST, Salt Palace Convention Center, $20 for kids 12 and under, $40 for adults.

G League Next Up Game, 1 p.m. MST, Huntsman Center, $15.

The inaugural G League Next Up Game will feature some of the top players from the NBA G League, the developmental league of the NBA. It’s basically the G League’s version of the All-Star Game.

Though rosters haven’t been announced yet, it will likely feature projected 2023 top-five pick Scoot Henderson, who is on the G League Ignite.

Tickets are general admission.

NBA All-Star Game, 6 p.m. MST, Vivint Arena, from $1,499.

The main event will spotlight the NBA’s brightest stars in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen was not voted an All-Star starter, but has a great chance to get into the All-Star Game as a reserve, which is voted on by NBA head coaches and will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) are the Western Conference starters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) are the Eastern Conference starters.

The team captains are James and Antetokounmpo. In a new format, the two captains will select their teams in a draft 30 minutes before tip-off. The captains can select any player, regardless of conference, as has been done since 2018.

