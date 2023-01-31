Facebook Twitter
BYU gets commitment from an edge rusher for its 2024 class

Highland’s Siosefa Brown is the fifth commit for the Cougars’ 2024 class

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. BYU received a commit from Highland High edge rusher Siosefa Brown for its 2024 recruiting class.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

In the final days before National Signing Day 2023, BYU added a pass rusher to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday night.

Highland High junior Siosefa Brown announced his commitment to Kalani Sitake’s program on social media, becoming the fourth defender to commit to the Cougars’ 2024 class.

Brown, who plays both sides of the ball (he plays wide receiver on offense) and is also a basketball star, is projected as an edge rush recruit by 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, though he doesn’t have a star rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Brown played in six games last season, recording 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks. That included a three-sack game.

He holds six scholarship offers, with Utah and Utah State among them, according to 247 Sports.

BYU was the first to offer Brown, back in the summer of 2021.

Brown becomes the fifth commitment to BYU’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Stansbury High linebacker Easton Baker, Springville High defensive lineman Dallin Johnson, Spanish Fork High linebacker Adney Reid and California wide receiver Chance Harrison.

