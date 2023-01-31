George Santos steps down from committee assignments

Rep. George Santos of New York told his GOP colleagues on Tuesday that he will be temporarily stepping down from his two committee assignments amid controversy surrounding his background and calls for his resignation.

The first-term congressman was assigned to two committees: Small Business and Science, Space and Technology. These assignments are not favored seats, nor were they ones he had his eye on, as Asia Brown reported for the Deseret News.

What are GOP members saying about Santos’ decision?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Politico that Santos’ move was “an appropriate decision ... until he can clear everything up.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Santos “referenced the drama and everything surrounding the situation and he just felt like it was the appropriate thing to do,” per The Associated Press.

Small Business Committee chair Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Politico that the New York representative’s decision sounded “temporary,” adding, “I think, until there’s a level of what he thinks the issues that he’s a distraction from are over.”

Why did George Santos temporarily step down from his committees?

Santos’ spokesperson confirmed the decision to NBC News.

“He has reserved to see it until he has been cleared up both campaign and personal financial investigations,” the spokesperson said.

He faces federal and local investigations into his campaign finances after he loaned the campaign over $700,000 despite having recent financial problems. Meanwhile, Brazil law enforcement is resuming a criminal case against Santos for allegedly using a stolen checkbook in 2008, Deseret News reported.

Ethics committee looking into George Santos

Last week, McCarthy told reporters that he stands by Santos “because his constituents voted for him.” But he added that the matter has been deferred to the House Ethics Committee.

“If for some way when we go through Ethics that he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it’s not my role,” McCarthy said. “I believe in the rule of law. A person’s innocent until proven guilty.”

A Newsday/Siena College poll, released Tuesday, found that 71% of voters surveyed do not think Santos should have been assigned to the two committees, while 78% said they believe he should resign.