Tuesday, January 31, 2023 
How Tyler Huntley became a Pro Bowler this year

The Ravens backup quarterback is replacing injured Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on the AFC roster

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) plays during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Huntley was named to the AFC’s 2023 Pro Bowl roster.

Jeff Dean, Associated Press

Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens backup QB is replacing Buffalo’s Josh Allen in the Pro Bowl, with Allen dropping out due to injury.

Huntley started five games at the end of the season, including the team’s lone playoff game, in place of an injured Lamar Jackson.

Here’s how Huntley earned a Pro Bowl selection as a replacement:

  • Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Allen were the original Pro Bowl honorees from the AFC, as CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin explained
  • Huntley was originally a fourth alternate for the Pro Bowl, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, finishing seventh in the voting among AFC quarterbacks. He received more votes than Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, New England’s Mac Jones, Denver’s Russell Wilson and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill.
  • Mahomes is headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs and won’t be available for the Pro Bowl, while Burrow will be replaced by Carr at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.
  • As for the other AFC quarterback spots on the Pro Bowl roster, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert were the original top alternates, though those two, along with Jackson, were excused due to injuries, according to CBS Sports.
  • That leaves Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, another alternate who replaced Mahomes, and Huntley both joining Carr on the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games, a reimagined version of the longstanding exhibition that will now be a flag football tournament along with a skills competition.

Huntley threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during the regular season. He threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during the Ravens’ playoff loss to Cincinnati, his first postseason start.

The 24-year-old Huntley will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He earned $895,000 in base salary during the 2022 season, his third year in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

