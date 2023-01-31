DC Universe’s revamp: Superman, Batman among 10 new titles to come in next decade

Filmmaker James Gunn and longtime producing partner Peter Safran have been cooking up a storm. On Tuesday, they unveiled 10 movie and television projects to expect from DC Studios in the next decade. Of course, there is plenty more to come, but their announcement gives die-hard fans peace in knowing that adored characters like Superman, Batman and Supergirl are coming back to the big screen.

The next chapter of the DC Universe, “God and Monsters,” will be more cohesive across film, television, live-action, animation and gaming, and led by the cohesive vision of Safran and Gunn.

On Tuesday, the duo held a press conference to unveil the new titles, which will release after the four upcoming DC films: “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Flash,” “Blue Beetle,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” per IndieWire.

Here’s what to expect from the DC Universe in the coming years.

DC Universe’s upcoming movies

‘Superman: Legacy’

Marking the start of the universe, the film is set to release on July 11, 2025. Gunn is currently in the process of writing it.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said, per Variety. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

By the sound of it, it isn't exactly an origin story, but one thing is clear — relaunching the character is bound to excite longtime fans.

‘The Authority’

Based on characters from Wildstorm, which will now be a part of the DCU, the film follows a group of superheroes who think the world is broken. They are willing to fix the problems by any means necessary.

“They’re kind of like Jack Nicholson in ‘A Few Good Men.’ They know that you want them on the wall, or at least they believe that,” Safran said of the ends-justify-the-means superhero team during the press conference.

The movie is being written right now. The main characters in “The Authority,” originally created in 1999 by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, are Jenny Sparks, the leader of the group who can feel the world; Apollo, who has Superman-esque abilities; and Midnighter, who is superhuman in every way, from strength to speed, per MovieWeb.

‘The Brave and the Bold’

The film will introduce the Bat-family, Gunn said. First up is Robin, returning to film for the first time since “Batman and Robin.”

This version of the sidekick will be Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son. The project is based on comics written by Grant Morrison.

“It’s a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them,” Gunn said at the press conference, per Variety.

‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

Hitting theaters two years after the “Superman” film, the film will be based on Tom King’s comic of the same name.

“Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He has been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers, and I love his take on these characters where he just slightly turns them to be something very unique,” Gunn said, according to Collider.

Supergirl is more jaded compared to her male counterpart. “He was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among (a) horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die,” Gunn said.

‘Swamp Thing’

Closing Chapter One of the DCU will be the horror-inflected story of a fan-favorite creature.

“This is a much more horrific film, but we’ll still have Swamp Thing interact with the other characters,” Gunn said, per Variety.

DC Universe’s upcoming television shows

‘Creature Commandos’

“Creature Commandos” is an animated series for which Gunn has written all the episodes, with the show in production.

Based on Creature Commando characters, which launched in the ’80s featuring a team made up of a monster, a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II, Gunn’s version is expected to take a different approach.

“Something we’re going to do that’s a little bit different at DC is we’re going to have characters moving into animation and out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live action,” he said in a video that he posted on Twitter.

‘Waller’

Viola Davis will play Amanda Waller, who teams up with “Team Peacemaker.” The story, Gunn said, continues from where “Peacemaker” Season 2 ended, per Variety.

The story was created by Crystal Henry, who was behind “Watchmen,” and Jeremy Carver, who created “Doom Patrol.” “It’s a fantastic story and it’s out of this world,” Gunn said.

‘Lanterns’

This HBO television series features a few Green Lanterns — but focuses on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the best-known members.

“It’s almost like ‘True Detective’ with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops, watching over Prescient Earth,” said Gunn in the video, adding: “In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into a larger story about the DCU.”

According to ScreenRant, this is the second attempt by Warner Bros. to make a project focused on Hal and John. Plans for a movie were announced in 2014 before it got stuck in development.

Meanwhile, Greg Berlanti’s “Green Lantern” series will not be moving forward, Variety reported.

‘Paradise Lost’

This live-action series brings Paradise Island, the birthplace of Wonder Woman, to viewers.

“It’s almost like ‘Game of Thrones’ but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island,” said Gunn in the video. It’s set before the birth of the beloved superhuman played by Gal Gadot.

“How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?” he said, per Collider.

‘Booster Gold’

DCU’s try at comedy features the character Mike Carter, “a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero,” Safran said, per Variety.

Created by Dan Jurgen, Mike made his first appearance in the comics in the ’80s.

