BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule has been released. Here’s who they’ll play in 2023

BYU’s first football schedule as a member of the Big 12 Conference is set.

The conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, including games involving BYU, which is joining the Power Five league this summer along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

Kickoff times, most of which are finalized during the season, will be announced later.

BYU’s 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2 — vs. Sam Houston.

Sept. 9 — vs. Southern Utah.

Sept. 16 — at Arkansas.

Sept. 23 — at Kansas.

Sept. 29 — vs. Cincinnati.

Oct. 7 — BYE.

Oct. 14 — at TCU.

Oct. 21 — vs. Texas Tech.

Oct. 28 — at Texas.

Nov. 4 — at West Virginia.

Nov. 11 — vs. Iowa State.

Nov. 18 — vs. Oklahoma.

Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What stands out about BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule?

BYU’s nonconference schedule was already known prior to Tuesday, and the Cougars will kick off their Big 12 era with home games against Sam Houston and Southern Utah followed by a road game at the SEC’s Arkansas.

BYU’s first Big 12 game will be on the road at Kansas on Sept. 23.

The Cougars will play their first conference home game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29, a Friday.

BYU will play both Texas and Oklahoma, who are set to leave for the SEC. The Cougars play at Texas on Oct. 28 and host Oklahoma on Nov. 18 in BYU’s home finale.

The Cougars will play four home games and five road games in conference play as a part of their nine-game conference schedule. That gives BYU six home games and six road games on its 2023 schedule.

The Cougars only play one other Big 12 newcomer, Cincinnati, while Houston and UCF aren’t on their 2023 schedule.

With the Big 12 having 14 members in 2023, the Cougars won’t play four league teams in their inaugural season: Baylor, UCF, Houston and Kansas State.

Will there be Big 12 divisions in 2023?