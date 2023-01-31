Everything we know about ‘The Batman II’

It’s official. There will be a sequel to the 2022 film “The Batman.”

Fans will have to wait until Oct. 3, 2025, to see this sequel in theaters, but Deadline reported that the script is in the works. Matt Reeves, screenwriter of “The Batman” is currently working on the script for the sequel.

Robert Pattinson will star as the Batman again, but he won’t be the star of another Batman-centric film that will be coming out. DC is working on a film called “The Brave and the Bold,” which will star a different actor as Batman, according to Deadline.

The plot of the “Batman” sequel is still under wraps, per Variety, but viewers may remember the hints at the end of the first movie.

Warning: Spoilers for the 2022 “The Batman” ahead!

What to expect from ‘The Batman II’

“The Batman” featured the villain known as the Riddler (played by Paul Dano). He murdered the mayor of Gotham, Don Mitchell Jr. on Halloween — on the anniversary that Bruce Wayne’s parents were also murdered. The Riddler sets out to expose corruption throughout the city and leaves clues for Wayne/Batman to find as he continues to murder people. Throughout the film, Wayne discovers why his parents were murdered and comes closer to finding the Riddler.

Eventually, the Riddler ends up incarcerated in Arkham State Hospital and he tells Wayne that his activities as Batman inspired him to commit murder and blow up the city. The film concludes by Wayne assisting in recovering the city and the Riddler becoming friends with the Joker (played by Barry Keoghan).

The film ends on a cliff-hanger of sorts, leading to speculation that the second film will feature Batman’s most famous villain.

Last year, after viewers correctly identified the Joker in the film, Reeves set out to clarify what he meant by including the character. “It’s not an Easter egg scene,” Reeves said to Variety. “It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.”

Originally, the Joker had a bigger scene within the film, but Reeves said that they cut it due to him feeling that it had already been done before. Reeves said he included the “meet creep” between the Riddler and Joker to show why Batman would need to stay in Gotham and fight, per Variety. Reeves said that he doesn’t know when or if the Joker will return in the movies because he’s been trying to do something different than previous films. And, well, the Joker is a fixture within the Batman franchise.

That hasn’t stopped fan speculation. So far, it’s unclear which villains will appear in “The Batman II.”