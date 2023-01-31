Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will play in Rising Stars game

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will be sharing the floor with projected top-five draft pick Scoot Henderson and some of the NBA’s best rookies and sophomores during All-Star Weekend.

Kessler accepted an invitation to the Rising Stars game, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena. He is the first Jazzman to officially accept an invite for Utah’s 2023 All-Star Weekend.

The 7-foot rookie is averaging 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 blocks this season.

Some key participants in Rising Stars are 2022 No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Palo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) and Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite).

Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach the G League Team and former Jazz guard Deron Williams will coach a team. The final two coaches will be Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol and former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah.

The Rising Stars event will be played in a tournament format, with four teams of seven players each. There will be three games — Team A vs. Team B, Team C vs. Team D and then the championship game between the winner of the two games.

The semifinal games will be played the first team to 40 points, and the championship game will be played to 25 points.

One team will feature G League Players, but the other three teams will feature the NBA rookies and sophomores. The NBA players will be drafted to a team.

Here is the complete list of Rising Stars participants, per the NBA.

Rookies:



Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomores:



Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League:

