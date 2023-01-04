A look at Utah football’s future nonconference schedule

With limited openings, college football nonconference schedules fill up fast.
Here’s a look at Utah football’s nonconference slate through 2033, which includes games against Florida, Baylor, Wisconsin and LSU.
Utah football’s future nonconference opponents
2023
Vs. Florida, at Baylor, vs. Weber State.
2024
Vs. Southern Utah, vs. BYU, vs. Baylor.
2025
At Wyoming, at BYU.
2026
At Houston, vs. Arkansas.
2027
Vs. Wyoming, vs. Houston, at BYU.
2028
Vs. Utah Tech, vs. BYU, at Wisconsin.
2029
Vs. Weber State, at Arkansas.
2030
Vs. Utah Tech, vs. BYU.
2031
Vs. LSU.
2032
At LSU.
2033
Vs. Wisconsin.
Analysis: The final sequence, botched calls and defensive issues from the Jazz’s thrilling loss to the Kings