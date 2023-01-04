Facebook Twitter
A look at Utah football’s future nonconference schedule

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe during the Rose Bowl.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With limited openings, college football nonconference schedules fill up fast.

Here’s a look at Utah football’s nonconference slate through 2033, which includes games against Florida, Baylor, Wisconsin and LSU.

Utah football’s future nonconference opponents

2023

Vs. Florida, at Baylor, vs. Weber State.

2024

Vs. Southern Utah, vs. BYU, vs. Baylor.

2025

At Wyoming, at BYU.

2026

At Houston, vs. Arkansas.

2027

Vs. Wyoming, vs. Houston, at BYU.

2028

Vs. Utah Tech, vs. BYU, at Wisconsin.

2029

Vs. Weber State, at Arkansas.

2030

Vs. Utah Tech, vs. BYU.

2031

Vs. LSU.

2032

At LSU.

2033

Vs. Wisconsin.

