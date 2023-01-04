Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 
Analysis: The final sequence, botched calls and defensive issues from the Jazz’s thrilling loss to the Kings

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after his shot at the buzzer was ruled to be after the clock expired, giving the Jazz a 117-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz were so close to winning. I mean, they were one or two tenths of a second away from winning.

But ultimately it was the Sacramento Kings that walked away with a 117-115 victory on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

What’s interesting about the Jazz is that being in close games in the closing moments is not unfamiliar territory for this season’s squad.

The Jazz are tied for second in the league for most games played in clutch minutes, which means that the scoring margin is within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining in a contest.

The Jazz have been in 25 such games this season and are 10-15 in them. They were 10-10 in clutch games, but they are on a five-game losing streak, and each of those five games have been decided by five points or fewer.

Tuesday’s loss in particular is going to eat at the Jazz because of the wild way it all ended.

merlin_2956444.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts to a call during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956442.jpg

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dunks during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956440.jpg

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown reacts to a call during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956438.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes to the hoop against Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956436.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, and CEO Danny Ainge, left, watch the action during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956434.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) shoots during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956432.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956430.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956428.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956426.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the hoop during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956424.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956422.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956420.jpg

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956418.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956412.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) comes on to the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956416.jpg

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts to a call during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956414.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) comes on to the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956410.jpg

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) move for a loose ball, resulting in a jump ball call, during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956408.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) watches for the replay after sinking a shot at the buzzer during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The shot was ruled to be after time expired and the Jazz lost 117-115.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956406.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is mobbed by teammates after sinking a shot at the buzzer during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The shot was ruled to be after the clock expired and the Jazz lost 117-115.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after his shot at the buzzer was ruled to be after the clock expired, giving the Jazz a 117-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956402.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) disputes the jump ball call after a loose ball in the game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956400.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and fans react after he sank a shot at the buzzer with the Jazz trailing the Sacramento Kings by two points in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Referees ruled the shot was after the buzzer and the Jazz lost 117-115.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956398.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) fires off a shot at the buzzer with the Jazz trailing the Sacramento Kings by two points in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Referees ruled the shot was after the buzzer and the Jazz lost 117-115.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956356.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) blocks Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956354.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956352.jpg

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) dunks over Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956350.jpg

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956348.jpg

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2956346.jpg

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The final sequence

Lauri Markkanen had just made three much-needed free throws to tie the game 115-115. On the Kings’ next trip down the floor, with the clock winding down, De’Aaron Fox got Markkanen switched onto him, waited, drove past Markkanen and laid the basket up with less than a second remaining, giving Sacramento a 2-point lead.

Jarred Vanderbilt inbounded the ball, a nearly full-court pass to Markkanen, who turned and shot just as the final buzzer sounded, and he makes it.

The Jazz celebrated!

But, upon review, Markkanen’s final shot was called off because the ball didn’t leave his hand before time ran out. He needed just a fraction of a moment more. Kings win.

Now let’s rewind just a little bit.

When Fox’s game-winning bucket went through the net, the game clock was stopped at 0.4 seconds.

But there should have actually been more time on the clock. From my view, the Jazz should have had 0.6 seconds, which would have given Markkanen the time he needed to get off his final shot, which looks like it might have been a 3-pointer and a game-winner.

In order to get that, the officials would have had to review and change the clock, and then the Kings might have defended the inbounds play differently and Markkanen might not have got the shot off or got the same quality of shot.

And it’s important to note here that humans are controlling the clock. I tried to replicate the final moments to understand the level of difficulty.

Watching the Fox shot, I used a stopwatch to see how accurate I would be in stopping the clock. I ended up with 0.4 seconds on my first try and got to 0.45 seconds on my second try. It’s incredibly hard to get these things perfect.

“I saw the screenshots saying that there was supposed to be 0.6 left, but with human error, it’s impossible to know exactly when to stop the clock,” Markkanen said after the game.

“It’s easy to say from a picture that there should have been 0.2 more and then the shot counts, but in the moment, someone just pressing a button, it’s impossible to get it exactly right.”

The botched calls

There are three calls the officials either didn’t make or made that are really going to bother Jazz faithful when they think about this game, and there’s absolutely good reason for that.

The first is this clear backcourt violation by Domantas Sabonis, which was initially called correctly and then after a conversation between officials, was overturned and possession was given back to Sacramento.

Sabonis does lose possession when Kelly Olynyk swipes the ball, but he gains possession and dribbles the ball in the frontcourt before then stepping into the backcourt.

The second questionable officiating decision was this no-call when Fox stepped out of bounds.

The Kings maintained possession and Keegan Murray hit a 3-pointer despite the fact that Fox was clearly out of bounds when he tapped the ball to Murray.

Finally, there was this jumpball that was called between Markkanen and Murray (shoutout to Mark Pereira for helping provide videos).

I don’t think that this qualifies as a jumpball scenario. There is a section in the NBA rule book that calls for a jumpball when “the ball becomes dead when neither team is in control and no field goal or infraction is involved.”

But this is a live ball that isn’t being held by two players and is still in play. This should have been a no-call, in my opinion.

The Jazz’s defense

Now, the final sequence and the botched calls from the officials will probably stick in the craw of some of the players as well as the fans, but if we’re being completely honest, the Jazz shouldn’t have had to rely on those moments to win the game.

If we look at Fox’s game-winning shot, Markkanen gets blown by.

“Disappointed in myself,” Markkanen said. “De’Aaron Fox was making some tough shots and I pressured up on him a little too much and he got a layup.” 

But even before the final minutes, the Jazz players put themselves in a bad spot. They played pretty good defense after the first quarter, for the most part, but the defense in that first quarter was awful.

The Kings jumped out to an early 31-17 lead, forcing the Jazz to fight back throughout the rest of the night.

If the Jazz didn’t allow the Kings to get rolling early and if they weren’t so stagnant with the ball on the offensive side in those early minutes, we’re probably not talking about tenths of a second or a couple of no-calls.

Those are the things that the Jazz are going to focus on in the coming days. Those are the things they’re going to want to fix.

