New congressman to be sworn-in on a Superman comic

When Robert Garcia, a Democratic representative-elect of California, takes his oath of office, he will be sworn in on something unusual — an original, first-edition Superman comic.

In a tweet, Garcia announced that he would be sworn in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. But under the Constitution would be “3 items that mean a lot to me personally,” he wrote. “A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the Library of Congress.”

Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊 pic.twitter.com/YGW43OLsIp — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 3, 2023

Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for Garcia, stated, per The New York Post, “Congressman Garcia learned to read and write in English by reading Superman comics so it’s especially exciting he was able to borrow this rare copy from the kind folks at the Library of Congress.”

The Superman #1 Comic is estimated to be worth around $5 million, as a copy sold for $5.3 million at auction in April 2022, ScreenRant reported.

Though traditionally many people choose to be sworn in on the Bible, it is not a requirement for the oath of office. according to The New York Times.