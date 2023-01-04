What we know now about Damar Hamlin’s injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday as the NFL continues to grapple with the fallout from his terrifying injury.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Monday night’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game after going into cardiac arrest after being involved in a tackle. The 24-year-old had to be administered CPR on the field before he could be safely taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke with NFL Network on Tuesday evening and shared that Hamlin is still in need of prayers.

Glenn “said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%. He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own (and) healing (his) lungs,” tweeted NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe after the interview.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, offered further details Wednesday morning, telling ESPN’s Coley Harvey that Hamlin made additional progress overnight.

“Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made,” Harvey tweeted.

Hamlin’s family and friends have been with him in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as other supporters gather for prayer vigils outside the hospital and across the country.

Jill Kelly, wife of famed Buffalo Bill Jim Kelly, hosted one such prayer gathering on Tuesday outside the Bills stadium, according to The Buffalo News.

NFL fans have also responded by donating to Hamlin’s foundation, as the Deseret News previously reported. Since Monday night, a GoFundMe for a holiday toy drive set up by Hamlin has raised more than $6 million.

High-profile donors include New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, the Houston Texans and Russell and Ciara Wilson.

After Hamlin’s injury Monday, the Bills-Bengals game was postponed. The NFL announced Tuesday that it would not be resumed this week and that the league’s week 18 schedule would proceed as planned.

The Bills planned to return to team meetings on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team plays the Patriots on Sunday.

