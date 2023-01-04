Donald Trump endorses this candidate for House speaker after stalemate

Former President Donald Trump posted a statement of support on his social media site for embattled GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to win enough votes to become Housde speaker after three ballots on Tuesday.

Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential campaign two months ago, said he called McCarthy late Tuesday night. “It’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” Trump said. “Kevin McCarthy will do a great job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!”

Screenshot taken from @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

Although Republicans hold a slim 222-seat majority in the new Congress they did not unify around a single candidate after three rounds of voting. As long as no member of Congress is absent or votes present on future ballots, candidates must receive 218 votes to declare victory, meaning McCarthy can’t afford to lose more than four votes from his own party.

Up to 20 detractor Republicans voted in protest for another Republican candidate Tuesday. Led by Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, the group refuses to support McCarthy for speaker and wants the party to support what they deem a “consensus” candidate.

A champion of the political right, Biggs often defended Trump and faced scrutiny for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot after he touted the former president’s claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Biggs and four other so-called “Never Kevin” Republicans have vowed to only support other GOP candidates regardless of the number of ballots it takes, which would effectively block McCarthy from becoming speaker.

McCarthy reiterated his vow Tuesday night that he will not drop out of the race no matter how many ballots are needed for him to become speaker. He said his call with Trump went well and that the former president reiterated his support.

“He thinks it’s better that all the Republicans get together and solve this. It doesn’t look good for Republicans,” McCarthy told a gaggle of reporters huddled outside his office Tuesday night.

“(Trump) wants to see Republicans united to be able to accomplish the exact things we said we’d do,” McCarthy added.

The House is scheduled to reconvene at noon ET Wednesday and is expected to hold additional ballots for speaker.

