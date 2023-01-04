State Sen. Karen Mayne retires following cancer diagnosis

Utah state Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced her retirement from the Legislature on Wednesday, nearly a year after she publicly announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Mayne — who was recently elected to serve as Senate Minority Whip after several years of service as Senate Minority Leader — said her health had declined since winning reelection in November, and she will resign effective Jan. 16.

"Since the election in November of 2022, my health has taken an unexpected turn, and the constituents of District 12 deserve full-time representation at the beginning of the legislative session on Jan. 17," Mayne said in her resignation letter.

"With grace and tact, Sen. Mayne has navigated difficult circumstances and been a true champion for her district and the state of Utah," Senate President Stuart Adams said in a statement. "I am lucky to call her a dear friend and will miss her wisdom and fortitude in the Senate."

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla called Mayne the "epitome of what true public service and representation is all about."

"While we are heartbroken about her resignation, we are rallying behind Sen. Mayne," Escamilla stated. "We look forward to her community-minded efforts continuing to have an impact throughout the state."

