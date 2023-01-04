One of Utah’s leading skill position players is reportedly entering the transfer portal

Utah running back Micah Bernard is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports Wednesday afternoon.

The Athletic’s Max Olson, who first reported the news, said Bernard will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Bernard finished second on the team in 2022 with 533 rushing yards and had four rushing touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 314 yards and another score.

Bernard, who also played cornerback for the Utes last year in the Rose Bowl when injuries limited Utah at the position, rushed for 1,136 yards and six touchdowns in four years in Utah’s program.

He caught 64 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns at Utah.

It’s the second expected departure for the Utes’ running back group, after leading rusher Tavion Thomas declared for the NFL draft.

That doesn’t leave the cupboard bare for Utah at the position, though.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, a former quarterback, ran for 531 yards and nine touchdowns for the Utes this season, and true freshman Jaylon Glover added 360 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Utah’s 2023 recruiting class also includes a trio of running back signees in John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley and Mike Mitchell. Randle Jr. and Stanley are both rated four-star prospects in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.