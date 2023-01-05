Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 
3 keys to Pac-12-leading Utah’s 79-60 drubbing of Oregon State

Branden Carlson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Utes improved to 5-0 in conference play, 12-4 overall

By Jay Drew
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) tumbles after a basket over Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah is off to a 5-0 start in Pac-12 play for the first time ever after drubbing Oregon State 79-60 on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

The Runnin’ Utes improved to 12-4 overall, surpassing last year’s win total on Jan. 5. They will host Oregon on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s win over Oregon State.

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith celebrates a dunk during a timeout with the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) and Oregon State Beavers forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) fight for the ball in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) tumbles after a basket over Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) defends Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35)in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

• The Utes played as well offensively as they have all season and got 27 points and 11 rebounds from big man Branden Carlson to stay in a tie with UCLA atop the Pac-12 standings. Utah shot 47% from the floor and had just eight turnovers.

• Oregon State, which was a 14-point underdog, got hot to start the second half and got within a point, 44-43, but Carlson’s 3-point play righted the Utes and they cruised from there to their third straight win. Carlson passed Delon Wright on Utah’s career scoring list and is now in 38th place with 1,029 points.

• The Utes weren’t as great defensively as they have been, allowing the Beavers to shoot 50% from the field in the first half (14 of 28). Oregon State made eight of its first nine 3-point attempts and trimmed a 13-point deficit from the first half to one with a hot start to the second half fueled by three straight 3-pointers.

The Beavers cooled off considerably, and finished shooting 40%.

