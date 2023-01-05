3 keys to BYU’s 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount handed BYU (12-6, 2-1) its first West Coast Conference loss of the season, and snapped the Cougars’ seven-game winning streak Thursday night at Gersten Pavilion with a 64-59 victory.
It marks BYU’s first loss since falling at home to UVU 75-60 on Dec. 7. Here are three keys that contributed to the Cougars’ loss Thursday.
- BYU shot just 37.5% from the floor in the second half. Overall, the Cougars made only 2 of 13 3-pointers. Meanwhile, LMU, which shot 46% from the field, had a huge advantage at the free throw line. The Cougars hit 5 of 9 from the free throw line, while the Lions made 15 of 23.
- The Cougars were led by Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore, who each scored 13 points.
- LMU’s Keli Leaupepe scored a game-high 15 points, including a crucial layup with 1:57 to give the Lions a seven-point lead.