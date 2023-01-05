3 keys to BYU’s 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount handed BYU (12-6, 2-1) its first West Coast Conference loss of the season, and snapped the Cougars’ seven-game winning streak Thursday night at Gersten Pavilion with a 64-59 victory.

It marks BYU’s first loss since falling at home to UVU 75-60 on Dec. 7. Here are three keys that contributed to the Cougars’ loss Thursday.

