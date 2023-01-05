Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 6, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall goes for a layup while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall goes for a layup while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount handed BYU (12-6, 2-1) its first West Coast Conference loss of the season, and snapped the Cougars’ seven-game winning streak Thursday night at Gersten Pavilion with a 64-59 victory.

It marks BYU’s first loss since falling at home to UVU 75-60 on Dec. 7. Here are three keys that contributed to the Cougars’ loss Thursday.

  • BYU shot just 37.5% from the floor in the second half. Overall, the Cougars made only 2 of 13 3-pointers. Meanwhile, LMU, which shot 46% from the field, had a huge advantage at the free throw line. The Cougars hit 5 of 9 from the free throw line, while the Lions made 15 of 23. 
  • The Cougars were led by Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore, who each scored 13 points. 
  • LMU’s Keli Leaupepe scored a game-high 15 points, including a crucial layup with 1:57 to give the Lions a seven-point lead. 

Next Up In BYU sports
What the Jets could have done differently with Zach Wilson, and what it means for his future
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
If transfer portal had existed decades ago, BYU’s ‘quarterback factory’ might never have happened
How the Cougars found their groove
First line of defense is priority for BYU
How big of impact will Kedon Slovis make?