Why Kyle Whittingham treads lightly when advising players about their future

Utah’s eventful 2022 football season has come to an end, capped by Monday’s 35-21 setback to Penn State in the 109th Rose Bowl.

While it was a disappointing conclusion for the Utes, this team will be remembered for earning back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

But, of course, the college football season is never really over. As coach Kyle Whittingham pointed out, because of the transfer portal, recruiting is always in full swing.

Meanwhile, several Utah players have decisions to make regarding their respective futures, highlighted by quarterback Cam Rising, who suffered a leg injury in the Rose Bowl. An announcement from him, and other Utes, should come soon.

The day before the Rose Bowl, Whittingham offered his perspective on next season.

“We only have seven seniors, so what you see with us is going to be very similar next year. We will have some guys that move on to the next level, underclassmen, but we also have those conversations and give our guys advice when they seek it,” he said. “You’ve got to be careful when you have those conversations because it’s got to be their decision. You can’t be too forceful one way or the other because ultimately it’s their careers, their lives.

“Our stance has always been during the season, it’s all about the team. After the season, it’s always about what’s best for the individual. That’s our approach. We’ll see what happens here with some of our underclassmen, but I think we’re going to get the vast majority of them returning, and that would be a good thing for us.”

The Utah women’s basketball team has made program history. The Utes (14-0) cracked the top 10 for the first time at No. 8.

Don’t look now, but both women’s and men’s basketball teams are atop the Pac-12 standings.

The Runnin’ Utes swept the Bay Area road trip for the second consecutive season last weekend, beating California and Stanford. Utah is 4-0 in league play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“I mean, the team is feeling good. We know we are a lot better than last year, so we just come into each game ready to compete,” said star center Branden Carlson, an early contender for Pac-12 player-of-the-year honors. “This team works hard every day in practice, then we come into (games) ready to go and get better and we come out and compete hard each game.”

8: Program-best ranking this week in The Associated Press poll for the Utah women’s basketball team.

19.7: Points per game averaged by Utah women’s basketball forward Alissa Pili.

100: Reception yards for wide receiver Devaughn Vele in the Rose Bowl.

Little late today, game didn’t work out as planned, from so close to so far away, a couple of big (broken) plays was all it took, however with that said, hopefully we as fans (I know it will be hard for some of us) keep things in perspective,(with what happened in the NFL last night) and remember it’s a game that these players give their all, thanks for the memories of a pretty good year, as always, it’s still a great day to be a Ute.

— packers

Look for those bashing Kincaid and Phillips as selfish for choosing to opt out. I have to say they made the decisions that they feel best serves them. This talk of loyalty is silly, would the team show them loyalty if they were hurt and unable to play and the replacement is better? No teams do what is best for them in order to win, players need to do what is best for them in order to succeed after college football. That is life and capitalism.

— Turtles Run

Well done by Penn State. Penn State made their adjustments on both side of the ball for the second half, whereas UTAH’s defense especially did not. Win or lose, it’s always great to be a UTE.

— oldschoolute

Jan. 5 | 8 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Oregon State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 6 | 6:45 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. LSU | @Salt Lake City | ESPN2

Jan. 6 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Colorado | @Boulder, Colorado | Pac-12 Mountain

Jan. 7 | 5 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network