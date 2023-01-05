Prince Harry writes about physical altercation with brother Prince William in new memoir

Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare,” claims that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him while having an argument about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

Here’s what we know.

What happened?

The Guardian reported that William allegedly confronted Harry and said that Markle was “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive” at Harry’s London home, Nottingham Cottage, in 2019.

Harry wrote that William was “piping hot” when he arrived for the meeting, according to Newsweek.

A CBS News timeline details that Meghan and Harry had already been married since May 2018.

Harry reportedly wrote that when William came after him, “It all happened so fast. So very fast.”

This confrontation then escalated to a point where William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” Harry wrote, per The New York Times.

How was this made known?

The Washington Post reported that after the publisher of Harry’s upcoming memoir had gone to “extraordinary lengths” to keep the book’s details from being released to the public, The Guardian obtained a copy.

The Guardian reporter, Martin Pengelly, who broke this story has found and released information on memoirs before this, according to the Times.

Despite the release of this information, “Spare” is still set to be released Jan. 10.

The BBC reported that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on Harry’s claim.