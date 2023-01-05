Here are the most popular baby names in Utah County

While Utah may be known for its peculiar baby names, a new list of the most popular names in Utah County indicates that traditional names still reign supreme.

Utah is the state with the highest birthrate, per Deseret News, and Utah Valley Pediatrics has revealed Utah County’s top 50 baby names for 2022. Some familiar favorites made the list, like Olivia and Oliver — both of those names made the 2021 list, according to ABC 4 News.

Most popular girl names in Utah County

According to Utah Valley Pediatrics, Utah County’s 25 most popular girl names in 2022 were:



Olivia.

Lily.

Emma.

Lucy.

Charlotte.

Ruby.

Ivy.

Evelyn.

Hazel.

Claire.

Oakley.

Nora.

Eleanor.

Sophia.

Millie.

Sophie.

Amelia.

Sage.

Mia.

Avery.

Harper.

Zoey.

Madeline.

Hallie.

Josie.

Most popular boy names in Utah County

Utah Valley Pediatrics reported that Utah County’s 25 most popular boy names in 2022 were:



William.

Jackson.

Oliver.

Jack.

Liam.

Hudson.

Noah.

Miles.

Wesley.

Owen.

Lucas.

James.

Theodore.

Henry.

Grayson.

Brooks.

Milo.

Maverick.

Lincoln.

Ezra.

Daniel.

Cooper.

Beckham.

Levi.

Aidan.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that William was a top name in Utah County — “It’s hard to beat William for consistency. The name ushered in at No. 2 in 1900, right behind John, and has never fallen below No. 20 since,” the Deseret News previously reported. “John has dropped as low as No. 27.”

How did Utah County compare to the U.S.?

Baby Center also recently released its list of top baby names in the U.S.

Utah County shared some names in common with the United States’ overall top baby names for 2022. Some of the names — including Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Liam, Noah, Lucas, Levi and Oliver — appear on both lists.

According to Babycenter.com, the top 10 baby names for girls were: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Luna, Mia, Charlotte and Evelyn.

The top 10 baby names for boys were: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Mateo, Lucas, Levi, Asher, James and Leo.

