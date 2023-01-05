Elite Latter-day Saint college football recruit Walker Lyons will reportedly decide his college choice soon

One of the top uncommitted football prospects in the entire country is reportedly close to deciding where he’ll play collegiately.

California (Folsom High) tight end Walker Lyons, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who will be leaving on a mission to Norway at the end of this month, told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman this week that, “Unofficially, I would say it could be in the matter of days to the next week. I’d say it’s better to say day-by-day.”

Lyons, who is ranked as the 114th-best prospect in the entire nation in the Class of 2023, also told Huffman that his decision is down to four schools (“in no particular order,” he said) after he decommitted from Stanford following the resignation of head coach David Shaw: Utah, USC, Georgia and Stanford.

Huffman reported that Lyons has met new Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, who was the head coach at Folsom High on two separate occasions and as recently as 2015.

Lyons also said Georgia, which will face TCU for the national championship, is “recruiting me heavily.”

Regarding USC, Lyons said that coaches have told him that “If they have a tight end who is really dynamic and they like, they’d use him. And they’re giving me their word they’re going to use the tight end.”

As for Utah, Lyons said “their offense is a pretty cool thing” with the way they use tight ends so heavily.

Huffman reported that Lyons suffered a leg injury in his high school season opener in the fall, but Lyons said he has now been medically cleared and is just waiting to leave for his mission.