Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 6, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

Can Runnin’ Utes’ remarkable Pac-12 run continue against perennial nemesis Oregon?

The Ducks have won 19 of last 20 matchups with Utah, but the Runnin’ Utes are undefeated in league play and favored to win Saturday’s game at the Huntsman Center

By Jay Drew
SHARE Can Runnin’ Utes’ remarkable Pac-12 run continue against perennial nemesis Oregon?
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen drives on Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen drives on Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Utes downed the Beavers to improve to 5-0 in Pac-12 play. Next up for the Utes is a clash with Oregon Saturday afternoon at the Huntsman Center.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

University of Utah basketball fans have dreaded matchups with the Oregon Ducks for pretty much the last decade, because coach Dana Altman’s teams have owned the Runnin’ Utes like no other opponent in the Pac-12.

Oregon has won its last nine games against Utah, and holds a 19-1 advantage over the Utes in Pac-12 games.

Will that dominance end in 2023?

“I am excited for them. It is early. It is still really, really early, but we are in a good place. We are 5–0 (in the Pac-12), and it beats every other alternative.” — Utah basketball coach Craig Smith

Second-year coach Craig Smith’s rebuilding efforts appear to be right on track, while Oregon is backsliding at an astounding rate.

Fresh off its 19-point blowout of Oregon State Thursday night, Utah (5-0, 12-4) plays host to the disappointing Ducks (2-2, 8-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Huntsman Center with all kinds of momentum and confidence, but also a healthy amount of respect.

“Obviously you can look at our record against them, and what they have done as a program over the years (and know they can’t get complacent),” Utes point guard Rollie Worster said Thursday after a solid eight-assist, six-point effort in 34 minutes against the Beavers. “And our goal is obviously to change that. We want to come out and play our game and just play hard.”

Oregon was blown out 68-41 by Colorado (10-6, 2-3) in Boulder Thursday while the Utes were remaining undefeated in Pac-12 play and moving to 5-0 for the first time since they joined the league in 2011. The Buffaloes led 37-19 at halftime and were never threatened.

Oregon lost 77-72 at home to Utah Valley on Dec. 20 and beat OSU 77-68 on New Year’s Eve when Utah was sweeping the Bay Area schools on the road for the second-straight year. The Ducks have battled through some injuries to show flashes — they beat Wazzu 74-60 and played then-No. 3 Houston tough before falling 65-56 — but are not currently at Utah’s level, at least on paper.

merlin_2956794.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith celebrates a dunk during a timeout with the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 20
merlin_2956796.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) and Oregon State Beavers forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) fight for the ball in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 20
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) tumbles after a basket over Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) tumbles after a basket over Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 20
merlin_2956790.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) defends Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 20
merlin_2956788.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35)in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 20
merlin_2956834.jpg

Oregon State Beavers forward Tyler Bilodeau (10) has the ball stripped by the Utah Utes defense in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 20
merlin_2956832.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks the shot by Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 20
merlin_2956830.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) defends Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 20
merlin_2956828.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Tyler Bilodeau (10) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 20
merlin_2956826.jpg

The Utah Utes celebrate a 3-pointer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 20
merlin_2956824.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) defends Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 20
merlin_2956822.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 20
merlin_2956820.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) keeps his dribble alive in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 20
merlin_2956818.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 20
merlin_2956816.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks on the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 20
merlin_2956814.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 20
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen drives on Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives on Oregon State Beavers guard Dexter Akanno (4) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 20
merlin_2956810.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) passes by Oregon State Beavers forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 20
merlin_2956808.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives on Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 20
merlin_2956806.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) and Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) trap Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Utah won 79-60.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 20
merlin_2956794.jpg
merlin_2956796.jpg
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) tumbles after a basket over Oregon State Beavers guard Nick Krass (2) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
merlin_2956790.jpg
merlin_2956788.jpg
merlin_2956834.jpg
merlin_2956832.jpg
merlin_2956830.jpg
merlin_2956828.jpg
merlin_2956826.jpg
merlin_2956824.jpg
merlin_2956822.jpg
merlin_2956820.jpg
merlin_2956818.jpg
merlin_2956816.jpg
merlin_2956814.jpg
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen drives on Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
merlin_2956810.jpg
merlin_2956808.jpg
merlin_2956806.jpg

“We will take the dub, get to 5-0, and we got an Oregon team coming in here that I know didn’t play the way they wanted to play tonight, from what I hear,” Smith said. “I have so much respect for Dana Altman, and that program. We have struggled against Oregon. I don’t know the exact numbers. … But we have struggled overall against them in a big way. We are going to have to play really good basketball to take care of business on Saturday.”

The Utes almost broke through last year, losing 80-77 at the Huntsman Center on Feb. 5 after losing 79-66 in Eugene, in what would become the second of a school-record 10 straight losses.

Suffice it to say, these aren’t the 2022 Utes, or 2022 Ducks. Utah is a solid favorite.

“It is good to set some new history that is not negative like last year’s history,” senior center Branden Carlson said after matching his career-high of 27 points against OSU. “… Last year we had too many games slip away from us in the last couple of minutes. I think it is (due to) not being locked in for the whole game. With this team, that has been a huge emphasis, (being) locked in all 40 minutes.”

Related

It is almost as if Utah and Oregon have swapped places this season, after the Ducks were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 race, and the Utes 10th. Utah is tied with UCLA (5-0, 14-2) atop the Pac-12 standings, and will meet the Bruins next Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Well, it is a great start, and that is what it is, it is a start. It is 25% of league play,” Smith said. “I am happy for our guys. Our guys put the time in. We have a great group. They work at it. These guys work at it. … You see them doing it together. It is not an accident when you get better like that.”

Utah/Oregon

Runnin’ Utes on the air


Oregon (8-7, 2-2)
at Utah (12-4, 5-0)
Saturday, 5 p.m. MST
At Jon M. Huntsman Center
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: ESPN 700

Utah is now among the “Last Four In” in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology for ESPN, a projected No. 10 seed along with Utah State. 

The Utes moved to No. 30 in the NET rankings with the win over OSU, while Oregon dropped from No. 72 to No. 81 with the big loss at Colorado. 

“We have talked enough about last year, but (it was) tough and these guys showed a lot of resolve and said, ‘Hey, we are going to do this.’ And they believe in each other, and they believe in this school,” Smith said. “And so I am excited for them. It is early. It is still really, really early, but we are in a good place. We are 5–0, and it beats every other alternative.”

Just ask the Oregon Ducks.

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker
Utah football addresses position of need by adding kicker from transfer portal
Utah basketball: Runnin’ Utes rout Oregon State to stay atop Pac-12 standings
3 keys to Pac-12-leading Utah’s 79-60 drubbing of Oregon State
Elite Latter-day Saint college football recruit Walker Lyons will reportedly decide his college choice soon
Are Abby Brenner and Utah a perfect match?