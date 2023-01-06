Damar Hamlin has reached a major milestone in his recovery

Four days after collapsing during a football game and going into cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and FaceTiming with his teammates, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told,” Rapoport tweeted Friday morning.

Moments later, the Buffalo Bills confirmed the good news in a separate tweet.

“Per the physicians at (University of Cincinnati Medical Center), Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” the Bills said.

Hamlin has been hospitalized since Monday night, when he collapsed during a Bills-Bengals game after being involved in a tackle. Although updates on his condition were vague early in the week, it was clear that he was in critical condition and not breathing on his own.

Reports began to emerge late Tuesday about Hamlin’s gradual improvement. On Thursday, UC Health doctors spoke with reporters and confirmed that the 24-year-old was truly on the mend, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“He is beginning to awaken and it appears his neurological condition and function is intact,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts on Thursday.

Pritts and his colleague said it was too early to say whether Hamlin will be able to play NFL football again.

The rest of the Bills will return to the field on Sunday to face the New England Patriots in their final game of the regular season. They’ve already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs and are expected to make a deep run.