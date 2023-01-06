Facebook Twitter
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
The end of the college football season signals the next phase for athletes, and for some of these players, that will mean the NFL draft.

The deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL draft is Jan. 16.

Here is a running list of Utah, BYU and Utah State players who have officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft. It will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Clark Phillips III, cornerback.

Tavion Thomas, running back.

Dalton Kincaid, tight end.

Mohamoud Diabate, linebacker.

Gabe Reid, defensive end.

BYU

Jaren Hall, quarterback.

Puka Nacua, wide receiver.

Gunner Romney, wide receiver.

Harris LaChance, offensive guard.

Lorenzo Fauatea, defensive tackle.

Payton Wilgar, linebacker.

Utah State

Calvin Tyler Jr., running back.

Logan Bonner, quarterback.

Brian Cobbs, wide receiver.

Hunter Reynolds, safety.

