Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s win over San Diego

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s win over San Diego
BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (wearing black) drives against Westminster Griffins forward/center Trey Farrer (wearing white).

FILE — BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) drives against Westminster Griffins forward/center Trey Farrer (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU bounced back from last Thursday’s loss at Loyola Marymount with a 68-48 victory over San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Saturday. The Cougars improved to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in the West Coast Conference. 

  • Leading the way for BYU was Fousseyni Traore, who scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Atiki Ally Atiki scored a career-high 12 points. Rudi Williams also added 13 points. 
  • Spencer Johnson made his first start for the Cougars since being injured and missing more than a month of action in late November. He finished with 10 points. 
  • In the first half, the Cougars took control of the game, going on a 20-2 run to seize a 27-10 lead. During that stretch, USD missed 14 straight field goals and made just 1 of 17. The Toreros went through a 10-minute scoring drought. 

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU’s hire of Sione Po’uha, Justin Ena gives Kalani Sitake a valued recruiting twist
These BYU quarterbacks have played in the Super Bowl
BYU men’s volleyball sweeps McKendree to start 2023 season
How 2 former BYU running backs can make history in the NFL this weekend
‘A big-time coach’: What challenges await BYU as it visits Steve Lavin-led San Diego
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker