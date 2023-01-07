3 keys to BYU’s win over San Diego

BYU bounced back from last Thursday’s loss at Loyola Marymount with a 68-48 victory over San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Saturday. The Cougars improved to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in the West Coast Conference.



Leading the way for BYU was Fousseyni Traore, who scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Atiki Ally Atiki scored a career-high 12 points. Rudi Williams also added 13 points.

Spencer Johnson made his first start for the Cougars since being injured and missing more than a month of action in late November. He finished with 10 points.

In the first half, the Cougars took control of the game, going on a 20-2 run to seize a 27-10 lead. During that stretch, USD missed 14 straight field goals and made just 1 of 17. The Toreros went through a 10-minute scoring drought.