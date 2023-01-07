Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s Victorian poetry

Alfred, Lord Tennyson is a famous Victorian author known for his poetry.
Once the official poetic spokesperson during the reign of Queen Victoria, according to Poetry Foundation, Tennyson began writing early in life. He became poet laureate after the death of William Wordsworth in 1850. One of his first works as poet laureate included the poem “Ring Out, Wild Bells.”
A prolific author, Tennyson was responsible for many famous poems and literary works, including “Ulysses,” “The Foresters” and “Queen Mary: A Drama.” Not all of Tennyson’s work was well-received when he was alive, but his poetry brought him much success.
One of his most well-known poems was “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” which can be found on Poetry Foundation. According to Britannica, the poem detailed a British cavalry charge against Russia troops that failed during the Crimean War.
Here are some of Tennyson’s most well-known quotes, sourced from Goodreads and BBC.
Alfred Tennyson quotes
- “Theirs not to reason why, theirs but to do and die.”
- “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”
- “A lie that is half-truth is the darkest of all lies.”
- “If you don’t concentrate on what you are doing then the thing that you are doing is not what you are thinking.”
- “I fain would follow love, if that could be; / I needs must follow death, who calls for me; / Call and I follow, I follow! let me die.”
- “Shape your heart to front the hour, but dream not that the hours will last.”
- “I am a part of all that I have met.”
- “All things are taken from us, and become / Portions and parcels of the dreadful past.”
- “Be thou as the immortal are, / Who dwell beneath their God’s own wing, / A spirit of light, a living star, / A holy and a searchless thing: / But oh! forget not those who mourn, / Because thou canst no more return.”
- “I embrace the purpose of God and the doom assigned.”