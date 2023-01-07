Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s Victorian poetry

Alfred, Lord Tennyson is a famous Victorian author known for his poetry.

Once the official poetic spokesperson during the reign of Queen Victoria, according to Poetry Foundation, Tennyson began writing early in life. He became poet laureate after the death of William Wordsworth in 1850. One of his first works as poet laureate included the poem “Ring Out, Wild Bells.”

A prolific author, Tennyson was responsible for many famous poems and literary works, including “Ulysses,” “The Foresters” and “Queen Mary: A Drama.” Not all of Tennyson’s work was well-received when he was alive, but his poetry brought him much success.

One of his most well-known poems was “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” which can be found on Poetry Foundation. According to Britannica, the poem detailed a British cavalry charge against Russia troops that failed during the Crimean War.

Here are some of Tennyson’s most well-known quotes, sourced from Goodreads and BBC.

Alfred Tennyson quotes