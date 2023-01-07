3 keys to Oregon’s 70-60 upset win over cold-shooting Utah

No matter how poorly a season is going for Oregon, the Ducks always seem to have the answers when they play the Runnin’ Utes.

Oregon bounced back from a 27-point loss at Colorado last Thursday and upset the Utes 70-60 Saturday night at the rocking Huntsman Center.

Utah dropped to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, 12-5 overall. The Utes will play at league-leading UCLA on Thursday.

Here are three keys to the game:

• Utah went 3 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 36% from the field in suffering its first Pac-12 loss of the season. Trailing 63-51 with 3:41 left, Utah unleashed a wicked full-court press and forced some Oregon turnovers, but it was too little, too late for the home team.

• Utah has been one of the nation’s best defensive teams in moving out to a 5-0 record in league play, but Oregon shot 40% and made seven 3-pointers to get its third Pac-12 win. N’Faly Dante led the Ducks with 17 points.

• The Utes got off to a cold start, making only one of 11 3-point attempts in the first half, and shooting a frosty 27% from the floor to fall behind 34-27 at the halftime break. Oregon, which fell 68-41 at Colorado on Thursday, led 29-15 in the first half before Utah’s late-half run.

