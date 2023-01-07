Russell Pearce, Latter-day Saint and former Ariz. Senate president, dies at 75

Russell Pearce, former president of the Arizona State Senate and longtime law enforcement official, passed away Thursday at the age of 75.

Pearce died after falling ill at his home in Mesa earlier this week, the Pearce family announced in a statement on social media.

“He lived a life of service to God, family and country. He loved us, and we loved him dearly,” the statement said. Described in the press as a devout Latter-day Saint, Pearce frequently spoke of his faith.

Pearce rose to national prominence in 2010, his name becoming synonymous with a hardline approach to immigration enforcement. His influence in Arizona politics became such that he was referred to as the “de-facto governor” by some.

Pearce was the sponsor of Arizona Senate Bill 1070, the infamous “show me your papers” law. He lost a recall election the following year after the law passed, becoming the first state legislator to be recalled in Arizona history.

S.B. 1070, signed into law in Arizona in 2010, required immigrants living within Arizona to carry their legal documents with them in public, and it empowered local law enforcement officials to determine an individual’s legal status during routine traffic stops. Critics of the law feared it would lead to increased discrimination and racial profiling.

The law faced a flurry of lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down three of the bill’s provisions.

A year later, Utah civic, religious and business leaders came together to create the Utah Compact, a statement of principles guiding the state’s approach to immigrants and immigration enforcement. It emphasized that immigration is a federal issue and promoted a humane, inclusive approach.

Ron Bellus, a longtime friend of Pearce’s, remembers the politician as kind-hearted. “The people who work with him and know him — he’s just a big teddy bear,” Bellus told the Arizona Republic. “For those that love and appreciate him and respect him, he will always be remembered as a giant in the state of Arizona and as a patriot.”

Pearce was elected to the Arizona House in 2000, where he served until being elected to the Arizona Senate in 2006. After being recalled, Pearce ran again for a Senate seat in 2012. He served as vice-chair of the Arizona Republican Party until resigning in 2014. Prior to serving in elected office, Pearce spent 23 years as a sheriff’s deputy.

“He worked hard for what he believed,” outgoing Arizona Senate president Rusty Bowers told the Deseret News. “I don’t have to agree with someone to love him.”

