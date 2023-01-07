Former 4-star Stanford wide receiver is transferring to Utah State

Utah State’s wide receiver corps has a significant new addition on the way.

On Saturday morning, former Stanford wide receiver Colby Bowman — once a 4-star prospect out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California — announced on social media that he has committed to join the Aggies.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Bowman played three seasons at Stanford — he redshirted his freshman year in 2019 — and recorded seven receptions for 43 yards in 2022.

Bowman has two years of eligibility remaining, during which the Aggies and wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo will hope to develop him to his full potential.

Coming out of St. John Bosco, Bowman was projected to be a “upper-tier Power 5 starter and late-round NFL draft pick,” per 247 Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

“Big receiver with game-breaking speed,” Biggins wrote in 2018. “Plenty of room to add size and strength. Will need to be better against press coverage and physical corners in college. Track guy who runs extremely well and it translates to the football field. Can stretch the field, is a true deep threat and also runs extremely well after the catch.

“A natural pass catcher with soft hands who doesn’t fight the football. Isn’t afraid to go over the middle. Catches the ball well through contact. Uses his body well to box out smaller corners and is a very solid and willing blocker. Smooth route runner, high IQ player and understands how to get open.”

Bowman didn’t live up to that potential with the Cardinal, but Cefalo has proven adept at developing receivers, both at Arkansas State and now at Utah State, with Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brian Cobbs all having standout seasons under Cefalo’s tutelage.

The Aggies needed reinforcements at wide receiver after Cobbs and Justin McGriff exhausted their remaining eligibility (Cobbs declared for the NFL draft as well).

Utah State brought in some help prior to gaining a commitment from Bowman from the JUCO and prep ranks with Micah Davis (a former Air Force wideout before heading to junior college), Kahanu Davis (Southwestern College) and Ridgeline High’s Jackson Olsen — but the former Stanford wideout is no doubt a welcome addition.

