How the NFL is honoring Damar Hamlin this weekend

This weekend’s NFL action marks the first time teams have been on the field since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game.

In recognition of that fact, players and broadcasters participating in Week 18 games wore special shirts, took part in prayers and held moments of support for the Buffalo Bills safety who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati.

ESPN even flipped the “E” on its crew’s microphones so that it looked like a “3” — Hamlin’s jersey number — instead.

In honor of Damar Hamlin, the broadcast crew has turned the ESPN mic flags from an E to a 3 ❤️#ForDamar pic.twitter.com/VtKhLW4uR0 — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

Hamlin thanked everyone for their ongoing support in a Saturday Instagram post.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Here’s a look at the many ways the league honored Hamlin this weekend:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders and Chiefs players wore special t-shirts during warmups carrying messages like “Love for Damar.”

The Raiders, who hosted the game, asked the crowd to cheer for Hamlin and his family during “a moment of support and love” before kickoff.

Chiefs and Raiders honoring Damar Hamlin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eCh8ULAFFN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2023

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Titans and Jaguars players and coaches met at midfield before the game to pray for Hamlin’s ongoing recovery.

The Jaguars and Titans shared a powerful moment together pregame for Damar Hamlin ❤️#ForDamar pic.twitter.com/o8Uqu2oNWJ — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

