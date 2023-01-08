Perspective: Husband on porn, wife on Prozac

Austin felt bad again. Every time he turned to pornography, it left him feeling hollowed out and sad.

But he didn’t know how to talk about it with Carrie. It devastated his wife the first time she found out, and whenever he or she would bring it up in a glancing way, it just seemed to make things worse for both of them.

So he’s been keeping things to himself — and doing his best in the circumstances to try and show love and be available to his wife and children. Telling himself, “what she doesn’t know won’t hurt her,” Austin has persuaded himself this will be best for his marriage, even though the problem is becoming increasingly unmanageable — crescendoing since his first exposure in his youth.

No matter what he does to “protect her feelings,” however, he notices in the days that follow there is a pattern. His wife is hit with a wave of painful emotion (depression, anxiety, frustration or deep unsettledness) even after all his efforts to keep his acting out a secret. Even though she isn’t aware of what’s really happening, her body, heart and spirit seem to sense the truth. Her gut knows.

In the thick of raising three young children, however, Carrie struggles to pay attention to anything extra, let alone vague gut jabs. Yet in quiet moments, she dreads what this dissonance could mean or reveal (again). So, she soldiers on. As her depression gets worse, she puts on a brave face and doesn’t tell anyone, except her family physician.

We’ve heard many stories of emotional suffering prompting a prescription, without deeper attention to associated trauma. While medication may soften the corners of a depression like this, it can’t and won’t resolve it. Carrie’s depression is a natural response to a larger problem.

Austin is simultaneously spiraling into hopelessness and shame, along with a strong desire to withdraw from everything and everyone. Distorted thoughts get amplified in this relative isolation: “Why can’t I stop this? What is wrong with me? No one would love me if they knew.” And always, “Tomorrow I will stop. I promise.”

Yet this beleaguered man struggles to stop this behavior despite the growing negative consequences for him and his whole family. Austin has even started noticing his children having nightmares on the evenings he acts out. His withholding of clear information confuses more than just his spouse, though. It creates fertile ground for toxic accusations to take hold in his own mind: “Carrie’s so depressed all the time. Anyone would struggle in a marriage like this. Maybe we’re just wrong for each other?”

In this state of mind — and within these conditions of isolation and rumination — should we be surprised that despair keeps escalating for both of them? (A composite of experiences we have observed in our work.)

She feels crazy. He feels out of control. Both feel scared and deeply stuck.

Worsening the downward spiral

And they are stuck. Not just in behavioral patterns, but in relational, spiritual and psychological ones too. The insidious cycle can take on a life of its own without a closer look at its various parts — mental illness, unresolved trauma, developmental immaturity, isolation, gaslighting, shame, anger, denial, minimization and hyper-autonomy.

Despite these overlapping challenges, healing is possible for them all. We’ve seen it.

But let’s first be clear. No matter what challenges their marriage is facing, Carrie is not responsible for Austin’s pornography use. He brought this compulsive behavior into the marriage and has continued to seek relief and anesthetize discomfort in this way. And rather than acknowledge and take responsibility, Austin has tragically begun to blame Carrie for his choices. After all, she is the only person who has ever “freaked out about it.”

Compounding the situation, several faith leaders and more than one therapist over the years have told Austin that pornography is “rarely addictive.” One counselor insisted that pornography use is “normal” and that Austin should focus more on reducing shame. If that’s how supposedly informed people think, why did Carrie always have to make a big deal out of it?

Austin has began to conclude he wouldn’t “need” to turn to pornography if Carrie gave him more attention, was less critical or appreciated him more. These faulty beliefs, in turn, foster insensitivity, selfishness and behavior that is corrosive to any satisfying partnership. But sadly, Austin has become blind to how these attitudes and behaviors are making him increasingly hard to live with and even abusive on many fronts. And he’s wholly ignoring how his own worsening treatment of his marriage is reinforcing the toxic lure of pornography.

Sadly, the risk of this couple separating or divorcing is mounting quickly. Several studies over the last 20 years have shown a strong correlation between both compulsive and noncompulsive pornography use and eventual dissolution of a marriage.

Recognizing the true scope

Carrie and Austin are far from alone, and compulsive sexual behavior disorder, which can include compulsive pornography use, is anything but rare. In 2018, The Journal of the American Medical Association published a study entitled “Prevalence of Distress Associated With Difficulty Controlling Sexual Urges, Feelings, and Behaviors in the United States.” This study draws upon the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior — the nation’s largest nationally representative probability survey helping us appreciate sexual behavior in the United States. Based on 2,325 adults between the ages of 18 and 50 who were randomly sampled from all 50 states in the United States, the researchers found that approximately 8.6% of adults (10% of men and 7% of women) met the criteria for clinical levels of distress and/or impairment. In light of current U.S. population figures, this means that at least 22.2 million American adults deal with a clinical level struggle — reflecting a prevalence rate of approximately 1 in 11.6 adults.

Does that sound like something that is “rare”? For context, the Rare Diseases Act of the 2002 U.S. Congress defines rare disease as “any disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States,” or in other words, roughly 1 in 1,500 people.

This is why honesty about the scope of this problem is so important — both collectively and individually. According to Dr. Anna Lembke, chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University School of Medicine, someone like Austin needs to find ways to get “radically honest” with himself, his spouse and his support system in order to move towards lasting freedom. Doing so will help strengthen the frontal cortex “brakes” of his brain, while forging deeper connections around him that will encourage him to keep fighting for his freedom.

But Austin’s is not the only problem needing attention. Betrayal trauma commonly associated with secretive or deceptive sexual behavior is real and serious. A 2006 study revealed that 70% of those who had experienced sexual betrayal in their relationship met the criteria for a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, with 48% experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, and 72% facing a severe level of impairment in their lives. Additionally, a 2016 study of 8,669 sexually betrayed partners confirmed that Internet pornography was the No. 1 way in which significant others are betrayed. Betrayal trauma is also associated with more physical illness, anxiety, dissociation and depression than other kinds of trauma involving little to no betrayal. Yet Carrie will likely face more misunderstanding when she reaches out for help than those who have dealt with things like violent crime or natural disasters.

Some betrayed individuals may shy away from professional support believing that “he is the one who needs help.” But it’s important to recognize that Carrie is not a “tool” in Austin’s recovery — and that she has her own healing that needs direct attention. If we view betrayal trauma more like an injury versus an illness, it is easier to comprehend why a betrayed individual deserves and needs help. If Carrie was a passenger in a serious car accident, her need for qualified care would exist even though she didn’t cause the accident.

For his own part, Austin will need to embark on a deeper journey than just “stopping this bad habit” — looking at the broader picture of his life as a whole. First, he must confront the fact that repairing his relationship and healing his brain won’t happen unless and until he learns the necessary tools to stop consuming pornography and to make Carrie his primary relationship. Learning about his triggers and other influences tied to his compulsive cycle is what qualified supports and a 12-step program can help him appreciate. Since the majority of those dealing with compulsive sexual behavior disorder also suffer from at least one other mental health condition, it can be critical to get proper assessment for these issues and whatever treatment is indicated.

As Austin makes progress, it will be helpful for Carrie to establish emotional, physical, sexual and spiritual safety by setting effective boundaries. She simultaneously needs to take excellent care of herself, and identify manageable action steps with the assistance of her own supportive network, including possible individual therapy and betrayal-trauma-focused 12-step meetings. Research has shown that connection with others is consistently a key contributor to a healing process from betrayal trauma.

No doubt, both of them could greatly benefit from professional help, especially if that help is qualified to treat the underlying issues driving the compulsive sexual behavior (www.iitap.com) or to address the underlying issues that are influencing her responses to betrayal trauma and her overall emotional health (www.apsats.org).

If Austin and Carrie choose to get help, they may initially feel overwhelmed by what that will entail. But as they move forward in recovery and healing, they can take heart that it will open up an infinitely better quality of life, marital relationship, and family culture than what they have previously been able to envision or achieve on their own.

As one of our colleagues Vinny B., who recovered from the darkest hole imaginable likes to say, “if people knew how great recovery was, they’d put on their track shoes and race to get there.”

Is it time for you or someone you love to put on track shoes too?

Jill Manning is a licensed marital and family therapist and certified clinical partner specialist in Colorado who specializes in supporting individuals who have been sexually betrayed through infidelity or compulsive sexual behavior. She is a former Social Science Fellow at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., and while in this role testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about the harms of pornography on the family.