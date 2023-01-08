2023 predictions: 5 international places that will be popular travel spots

International traveling is back in full force, with most countries opening up the majority of the former COVID-19 restrictions, so 2023 could be a great year to travel.

Here are some of the top international destinations to visit in 2023.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is a great place to visit for a day or however long you can because many of the tourist-y stops are within walking distance from each other. The city is now the “official UNESCO World Capital of Architecture in 2023,” Travel + Leisure reported.

That means it will have multiple events this year for visitors to enjoy the architecture of the Scandinavian city.

“We’re going to do a lot of open-house events where 50 different venues are going to be open to the public that are usually closed to visitors,” Camilla van Deurs, Copenhagen’s city architect, told Travel + Leisure.

I would recommend renting a bike to get around because you’ll be able to see more and because Copenhagen claims to be “the best bike city in the world.” From experience, it does feel really safe and smooth to get around on two wheels in the city.

Best time to visit: Spring or summer.

Copenhagen’s highly rated restaurants:



The Olive Kitchen & Bar for the four-course menu experience.

Address: Nørregade 22, 1165 København, Denmark.



Restaurant Barr for the mushroom bouillon and the smoked trout.

Address: Strandgade 93, 1401 København, Denmark

Iconic Copenhagen landmarks or activities:



Tivoli Gardens.

Rosenborg Palace.

The Round Tower, especially for an overlook of the city.

National Museum of Denmark.

Church of our Savior, which hosts the original Christus statue that also appears in Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, photo, Lao school children play in Buddha park, near the capital Vientiane, Laos. Manish Swarup, Associated Press

2. Laos

In late 2021, the Asian country completed a brand-new cross-country railroad that will make traversing the beautiful and dramatic landscape easier and quicker, per Travel + Leisure. How fast is it? “Trips that would’ve taken a full day by road can now be done in just a couple hours of train-carriage comfort,” according to Travel + Leisure.

Laos hosts multiple national parks and nature reserves that offer stunning and unique forest, mountain and river vistas that look very different from the West.

Best time to visit: October through April.

Laos’s highly rated restaurants:



Tamarind for the Lao cuisine and cooking classes taught in English by one of the owners.

Address: V4VR+VMF, Kingkitsarath Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos.



Kualao Restaurant for the Laos cuisine and dancing.

Address: 134 Rue Samsenthai, Vientiane, Laos.

Iconic Laos landmarks or activities:



Kuang Si Waterfall.

Vat Phou.

Buddha Park.

Wat Sisaket.

Tham Nam water cave.

This aerial photo shows a street in the medieval old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which would normally be full of tourists and residents, but now is empty due to travel and other restrictions because of the Coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Darko Bandic, Associated Press

3. Croatia

The country features sparkling beaches and fascinating history, and as of Jan. 1, it now uses the euro as currency, replacing the kuna, CNN Travel reported.

The scenic coastal country also added the new Pelješac Bridge, which will make traveling along the Adriatic coastline quicker and easier, per Business Insider. It also boasts UNESCO World Heritage Site Dubrovnik.

Best time to visit: Spring, summer and fall.

Highly rated restaurants in Croatia:



Address: Petrinjska ul. 14, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia.



Pantarul for the burgers, fish or risotto.

Address: Ul. kralja Tomislava 1, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Iconic Croatia landmarks or activities:



Diocletian’s Palace.

Plitvice Lakes National Park.

Sea Organ.

Krka National Park.

Museum of Broken Relationships.

Two Egyptian policemen on top of camels patroling the site of the start line during the first stage of the Pharaohs International Cross Country Rally 2010 at the site of the of Giza Pyramids, Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010. Nasser Nasser, Associated Press

4. Egypt

The Grand Egyptian Museum, which is next to the Great Pyramids of Egypt, will be opening in 2023 at long-last. The museum will host “an estimated 100,000 artifacts and jaw-dropping spectacles such as the 83-ton, 3,200-year-old statue of Ramses II, according to Business Insider.

There’s no time like the present to see one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Best time to visit: Between October and April.

Egypt’s highly rated restaurants:



Felfela for the Middle Eastern fare.

Address: Alexandria Desert Road, Giza 12561 Egypt.



Asmak Restaurant for the seafood.

Address: 26 Nile Street, 3726512, Egypt.

Iconic Egypt landmarks or activities:



See the Pyramids of Giza.

Roam the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Cruise the Nile River.

Historic Cairo.

Alexandria.

View of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Matias Basualdo, Associated Press

5. Chile

Chile recently launched a partnership with Delta Airlines, which offers direct flights from Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City to Santiago, making it much easier for American tourists to visit the beautiful and rich South American country.

Another reason to go is to see Patagonia — this rugged piece of land has typically been out of reach for lots of tourists, but Chile’s Route of Parks has recently begun creating ecotourism routes for the outdoors-y but not extreme travelers, according to Travel + Leisure.

Best time to visit: December to February.

Highly rated restaurants in Santiago:



Peumayén Ancestral Food for the tapas.

Address: Constitución 136, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile.



Bocanáriz for the risotto with pumpkin or the fish of the day.

Address: José Victorino Lastarria 276, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile.

Iconic Chilean landmarks or activities:

