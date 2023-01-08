BYU gets commitment from former FCS starting offensive tackle in transfer portal

BYU is getting more help along its offensive line from the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Missouri State offensive tackle Ian Fitzgerald announced on social media Sunday that he is transferring to BYU. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound Fitzgerald started the past three seasons — a string of 30 consecutive games — for Missouri State, mainly at right tackle, and also has experience at left tackle.

He is the second offensive lineman to commit to BYU this offseason out of the transfer portal, joining former Utah State offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho.

Fitzgerald, a native of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, spent the past five seasons at Missouri State, using a redshirt season in 2018.

His addition will help rebuild depth on the offensive line for the Cougars as they prepare to join the Big 12 Conference next season.

Fitzgerald, who entered the transfer portal in November, shared on Twitter that he’s received scholarship offers from several Group of Five schools, a group that includes Boise State, Utah State, UNLV, Tulane and Memphis, among others.

