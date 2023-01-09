There’s at least one Utah tie on every NFL playoff roster this postseason. See the list

At least one Utah tie will be going home with a Super Bowl ring this season.

As of Sunday night, following the conclusion of the NFL’s final week of the regular season and with this year’s playoff seedings and wild-card matchups set, there were 27 Utah ties on NFL playoff rosters this postseason.

Untitled NFL wild-card playoffs schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 2:30 p.m. MST

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 2:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:15 p.m.

Note: The AFC No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs and NFC No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles earned first-round byes.

That is down from 34 each of the past two seasons, and one less than 28 the prior two years.

The University of Utah leads the way amongst Utah colleges with eight former players on NFL postseason rosters, followed closely by BYU with seven. Utah State has three, while Weber State has one.

Thirteen of the 27 played high school football in Utah. Bingham and Brighton both have two former players in the postseason, while American Fork, Granger, Highland, Hunter, Layton, Orem, Salem Hills, Stansbury and Timpview each have one.

Of those 27, 17 are on active rosters, eight are on practice squads and two on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at each of the Utah ties on NFL rosters this year. Players are on a team’s active roster unless otherwise specified (on practice squad or injured reserve):

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. Julio Cortez, Associated Press

AFC playoff teams

1. Kansas City Chiefs



Zayne Anderson, S, BYU and Stansbury High (practice squad).

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (practice squad).

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High (practice squad).

2. Buffalo Bills



Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State.

3. Cincinnati Bengals



Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars



Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah.

5. Los Angeles Chargers



Michael Davis, CB, BYU.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU.

6. Baltimore Ravens



Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah.

Marcus Williams, FS, Utah.

7. Miami Dolphins



Eric Rowe, S, Utah.

James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High (practice squad).

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills High (practice squad, injured).

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) wears a Love for Damar shirt to support Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. Rich Schultz, Associated Press

NFC playoff teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles



Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah and Timpview High.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter High (practice squad).

2. San Francisco 49ers



Fred Warner, LB, BYU.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.

3. Minnesota Vikings



Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State.

5. Dallas Cowboys



Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (injured reserve).

6. New York Giants



Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (practice squad).

7. Seattle Seahawks

